Powerful Texts to Get Him to Chase You

Introduction

You can be upset and discouraged if you've been attempting to grab a guy's attention and he just won't seem to budge. But fear not, because there are a few inevitable texts to get him to chase you instead. These texts are intended to make him feel wanted and valued, while also generating an air of mystery and intrigue that will have him coming back for more. In this article, we'll look at 9 different texts to get him to chase you like never before, that you can use.

9 Texts to Get Him Chasing You

1. The Compliment Text

Everyone likes to feel appreciated, and guys are no exception. You can make him feel good about himself and encourage him to keep pursuing you by sending him a text that compliments him on anything he's done or said. Here are a couple of such examples of these texts that will make him chase you:

"I just wanted to say how much I enjoy your sense of humor." You always manage to make me laugh."

"That was such a thoughtful gesture you made yesterday. It really meant a lot to me."

"You're so intelligent and insightful. I always learn something new from you”

2. The Flirty Text

You need to be a little flirtatious if you want a guy to chase you. You may create sexual tension and make him demand your attention by sending him a playful and seductive text. Here are a couple of examples:

"I can't get over the way you looked at me last night." It's making it difficult to concentrate on anything else."

"You have the most beautiful smile." I'm excited to see it again."

"Today, I'm wearing that dress you like. You'll have to bring me out so you can see it."

3. The Mystery Text

Men enjoy a good mystery, and by sending him a cryptic text, you may spark his interest and make him want to discover more about you. Here are the examples for mystery texts:

"I had the most bizarre dream last night, and you were there." I'll have to tell you about it eventually."

"You'll never guess what I did today. I'll give you a hint: it involves a spontaneous adventure and a little bit of danger."

"I'm working on a certain thing, although I'm not quite prepared to reveal the details just yet." We'll have to sit back and see."

4. The Challenge Text

Guys enjoy a challenge, and by texting him a challenge, you might make him feel as though he needs to prove himself to you. Let us look at some examples:

"I'm sure you can't think of a better date idea than I can." "Would you like to prove me wrong?"

"I dare you to try that spicy food challenge at the new restaurant in town. I'll even come along and cheer you on."

"I'm pretty good at mini-golf, but I'm guessing you're better. Want to challenge me to a game?"

5. The Memory Text

If you want to make a guy feel connected to you, try sending him a text that references a shared memory the two of you have.This will remind him of your time together and make him feel as if you have a unique bond. Here are a few examples:

"Remember that time we got lost trying to find that hidden beach? I still can't believe we found it in the end."

"I was just thinking about that amazing concert we went to last year. We need to attend one again as soon as possible

"I was looking at old photos today and came across the one of us at the amusement park. That was such a fun day."

6. The Question Text

Raising a guy a question is a terrific approach to involve him in conversations while making him feel like you want to learn more about him. Here are a few query text examples that will entice him to chase you:

"What's your favorite memory from your childhood?"

"Where would you go if you could travel anywhere in the world?"

"What is the most daring thing you've ever done?"

7. The Excitement Text

Don't be hesitant to tell him if you're excited about anything. Enthusiasm is contagious, and by sharing your excitement, you can make him feel excited too. Here are a few examples of exciting texts:

"I just got tickets to see my favorite band in concert next month! I'm so excited!"

"I just tried this fantastic new restaurant and can't wait to go back." You should accompany me the next time."

"I was recently accepted into a writing workshop that I had been trying to get into for years." "I'm overjoyed!"

8. The Plan Text

If you want a guy to chase you, sometimes you just have to take the initiative and devise a strategy. Sending him a text with a precise plan shows him that you're interested and provides him with a clear road forward. Here are a few examples of plan texts:

"I heard there's a great new exhibit at the art museum. Want to go check it out with me this weekend?"

"I'm going to this cool outdoor concert on Friday. Want to join me?"

"I'm heading to the beach for a day trip next Saturday. Want to come along?"

9. The Supportive Text

Supporting a guy can make him feel valued and appreciated, as well as improve your relationship with him. Here are a few samples of encouraging texts that will entice him to pursue you:

"Hey, I just wanted to let you know that I'm always available if you need to talk or vent."

"You did such a great job on that project at work. I'm really impressed by your skills."

"I know you've had a difficult time recently, but I believe in you and know you'll come out stronger on the other side."

Sending encouraging texts shows him that you care about his happiness and success, which can be a powerful drive for him to pursue you even further. Just make sure your encouragement is genuine and not a ruse to persuade him to pursue you - guys can usually detect when someone isn't being sincere.

Conclusion

It can be difficult to get a guy to chase you, but by choosing the right words, you can write texts to get him to chase you. He will need your attention and keep coming back for more. Whether you're using compliments, flirty messages, challenges, or plans, the key is to be confident, playful, and authentic. You'll inspire him to want to chase you like never before if you show him that you're interested but also independent and self-assured. Send those texts to get him to chase you and witness him ultimately falling head over heels in love with you.

