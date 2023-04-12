130 Heartwarming Self Love Quotes to Remind You Choose to Yourself

Self-love is essential for living a healthy and contended life because when you start loving yourself, you give yourself permission to cultivate an optimistic attitude. This positive approach helps you gain control over your mind and body, making you wiser and more stable. Once you become connected to your inner self, you start appreciating and enhancing your life and relationships, and making the best choices for yourself. Be it your personal life or a professional one; the power of self-love cannot be stressed upon enough, as it affects every aspect of your life and influences your decisions. Here, some of the most beautifully articulated self-love quotes work as a way to boost your self-esteem.

In the following collection of 130 quotes about loving yourself, we will explore the importance of embracing and celebrating the self, while also cultivating a deep sense of self-appreciation. By reading these quotes on self love from time to time, you can empower yourself to reach new heights and foster a profound sense of self-acceptance.

130 Most Beautiful Self Love Quotes that Will Help You Appreciate Yourself

Best Self Love Quotes

“Dare to love yourself as if you were a rainbow with gold at both ends.” – Author-Poet Aberjhani, Journey through the Power of the Rainbow “Life is too short to waste any amount of time on wondering what other people think about you. In the first place, if they had better things going on in their lives, they would not have the time to sit around and talk about you. What is important to me is not others' opinions of me, but what is important to me is my opinion of myself.” – C. JoyBell C. “And I said to my body, ‘I want to be your friend.’ It took a long breath. And replied, ‘I have been waiting my whole life for this.” – Nayyirah Waheed “The worst outcome in this world is not having self-esteem. If you do not love yourself, who will?” – Naval Ravikant “Either they like you or they do not. Never try to convince somebody of your worth. If a person does not appreciate you, they do not deserve you. Respect yourself and be with people who truly value ‘you.’” – Brigitte Nicole “Love yourself so much that when someone treats you wrong, you recognize it.” – Rena Rose “She remembered who she was and the game changed.” – Lalah Deliah “I love the person I have become because I fought to become her.” – Kaci Diane “It is not my responsibility to be beautiful. I am not alive for that purpose. My existence is not about how desirable you find me.” – Warsan Shire “You carry so much love in your heart. Give some to yourself.” – R.Z.

Inspiring Quotes on Self Love

11. “Learn to love yourself enough to be happy in your own company, not needing to use anyone as an escape.” – Samantha Camargo

12. “You are what you believe yourself to be.” – Paulo Coelho

13. “Do not allow yourself to think that toxic love is the best love you can ever have.” – Khalilah Velez

14. “Love is about becoming the right person. Do not look for the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, become the person you want to spend the rest of your life with.” – Neil Strauss

15. “Never make someone a priority when all you are to them is an option.” – Maya Angelou

16. “As I began to love myself I freed myself of anything that is no good for my health – food, people, things, situations, and everything that drew me down and away from myself. At first I called this attitude a healthy egoism. Today I know it is ‘LOVE OF ONESELF’” – Charlie Chaplin

17. “Choose, every day, to forgive yourself. You are human, flawed, and most of all worthy of love.” – Alison Malee

18. “Be gentle with yourself, learn to love yourself, to forgive yourself, for only as we have the right attitude toward ourselves can we have the right attitude toward others.” – Wilfred Peterson

19. “Flowers grow back even after the harshest winters, you will too.” – Jennae Cecilia

20. “If you are heartbroken, still leave your heart open, so pain can find an exit.” – Alexandra Vasiliu

Quotes for Self Love to Remind Yourself How Wonderful You Are

21. “Start healing your heart and you will look beautiful.” – Alexandra Vasiliu

22. “Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.” – Anne Lamott

23. “I am constantly amazed by how easily we love ourselves above all others, yet we put more stock in the opinions of others than in our own estimation of self. . . . How much credence we give to the opinions our peers have of us and how little to our very own!” – Marcus Aurelius

24. “Self-kindness is self-empathy. And even when I talk to myself like someone I love and it feels weird, it works.” – Brene Brown

25. “Not having to pretend simplifies our life. On the other hand, pretending day after day to be someone you are not, requires enormous effort.” – Piero Ferrucci

26. “Tell yourself how wonderful you are, how great you are. Tell yourself how much you love yourself.” – Don Miguel Ruiz

27. “The self-love needed for self-care [is] missing. Academicians use terms like self-esteem, self-worth, self-support, and self-care, but rarely self-love. That is left to the spiritual community. People do not realize that taking care of their own needs; eating, drinking, brushing their teeth, showering, wearing clean clothes, going to work are all acts of self-love.” – Angela C. Santomero

28. “We have the need to be accepted and to be loved by others, but we cannot accept and love ourselves. The more self-love we have, the less we will experience self-abuse. Self-abuse comes from self-rejection, and self-rejection comes from having an image of what it means to be perfect and never measuring up to that ideal.” – Don Miguel Ruiz

29. “Self-love is necessary for a functional and successful life” – Angela C. Santomero



Quotes on Self Love to Boost Your Confidence

30. “You can be the most beautiful person in the world and everybody sees light and rainbows when they look at you, but if you yourself do not know it, all of that doesn't even matter. Every second that you spend on doubting your worth, every moment that you use to criticize yourself; is a second of your life wasted, a moment of your life thrown away. It is not like you have forever, so do not waste any of your seconds, do not throw even one of your moments away.” – C. JoyBell C.

31. “The only person who can pull me down is myself, and I am not going to let myself pull me down anymore.” – C. JoyBell C.

32. “You ain’t gotta like me. I like me.” – Kanye West

33. “Loving yourself is not vanity; it is sanity.” – Katrina Mayer

34. “Too many people overvalue what they are not and undervalue what they are.” – Malcolm S. Forbes

35. “Other people’s opinion of you, whether it is good or bad, should not be grounds on which you base your self-worth. Your value is inherent within you. What matters the most is whether you know you are worthy.” – Ash Alves

36. “Comparison is an act of violence against the self.” – Iyanla Vanzant

37. “Nobody can make you feel inferior without your consent.” – Eleanor Roosevelt



Empowering Quotes About Self Love

38. “You alone are enough, you have nothing to prove to anybody.” – Dr. Maya Angelou

39. “Be the love you never received.” – Rune Lazuli

40. “When your world moves too fast and you lose yourself in the chaos, introduce yourself to each color of the sunset. Reacquaint yourself with the earth beneath your feet. Thank the air that surrounds you with every breath you take. Find yourself in the appreciation of life.” – Christy Ann Martine

41. “Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.” – Mark Twain

42. “Be loud about the things that are important to you.” – Karen Walrond

43. “I learned a long time ago the wisest thing I can do is be on my own side.” – Dr. Maya Angelou

44. “When you say ‘yes’ to others make sure you are not saying ‘no’ to yourself.” – Paulo Coelho

45. “As I began to love myself I found that anguish and emotional suffering are only warning signs that I was living against my own truth. Today, I know this is ‘authenticity.’” – Charlie Chaplin

46. “Love yourself more, you’ll never regret it.” – Ann Marie Molina



Self Love Quotes by Women

47. “You are not your mistakes. They are what you did. Not who you are.” – Lisa Lieberman-Wang

48. “Life tried to crush her, but only succeeded in creating a diamond.” – John Mark Green

49. “Bring the sun over my heart, I want to bloom.” – Alexandra Vasiliu

50. “Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious. You get to choose how you use it. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won’t accept.” – Anna Taylor

51. “Accepting yourself only as long as you look a certain way isn’t self-love, it’s self-destruction.” – Laci Green

52. “Make happiness your priority and be gentle with yourself in the process.” – Bronnie Ware

53. “The best way to gain self-confidence is to do what you are afraid to do.” – Swati Sharma

54. “If people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can’t hear them anymore.” – Michele Ruiz

55. “She will rise. With a spine of steel and a roar like thunder, she will rise.” – Nicole Lyons

56. “When a woman becomes her own best friend, life is easier.” – Diane Von Furstenberg



Cheerful and Happiness Self Love Quotes To Lift You Up in Hard Times

57. "As I began to love myself, I found that anguish and emotional suffering were only warning signs that I was living against my own truth." – Charlie Chaplin

58. "Your time is way too valuable to be wasted on people that can’t accept who you are." – Turcois Ominek

59. "You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop." – Rumi

60. "The most beautiful thing you will ever have is the relationship with yourself." – Steve Maraboli, Life, the Truth, and Being Free

61. "You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." – Buddha

62. "Until you value yourself, you won’t value your time. Until you value your time, you will not do anything with it." – M. Scott Peck

63. “One of the best guides to how to be self-loving is to give ourselves the love we are often dreaming about receiving from others.” – Bell Hooks

64. “We are each gifted in a unique and important way. It is our privilege and our adventure to discover our own special light.” – Mary Dunbar

65. “Be the love you never received.” – Rune Lazuli

66. “Even when it seems that there is no one else, always remember there’s one person who never ceased to love you – yourself.” – Sanhita Baruah

67. “To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself.” – Thich Nhat Hanh

68. “Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do.” – Benjamin Spock

69. “You can receive all the compliments in the world, but that won’t do a thing unless you believe it yourself.” – Criss Jami

Quotes on Love And Self-Respect

70. “All relationships are a reflection of your relationship with yourself.” – Deepak Chopra

71. “Respect is one of the greatest expressions of love.” – Miguel Angel Ruiz

72. “I will not be another flower, picked for my beauty and left to die. I will be wild, difficult to find, and impossible to forget.” – Erin Van Vuren

73. “Know your worth. You must find the courage to leave the table if respect is no longer being served.” – Tene Edwards

74. “It is the highest form of self-respect to admit our errors and mistakes and make amends for them. To make a mistake is only an error in judgment, but to adhere to it when it is discovered shows infirmity of character.” – Dale Turner

75. “Self-love, self-respect, self-worth… there is a reason they all start with ‘self’. You can’t find them in anyone else.”– Dr. Anne Brown

76. “Their opinions are not your oxygen.” – Curtis Tyrone Jones

77. “You are good enough. You do deserve good things. You are smart enough. You are worthy of love and respect.” – Lorri Faye

78. “I have learned that if someone threatens my peace of mind, self-respect, or self-worth… I must walk away. I owe it to myself… I owe it to my future.” – Steve Maraboli

79. “The respect you show to others (or lack thereof) is an immediate reflection on your self-respect.” – Alex Elle

Deep Self Love Quotes

80. “Talk to yourself like someone you love.” – Brene Brown

81. “Love yourself. Be clear on how you want to be treated. Know your worth. Always.” – Maryam Hasnaa

82. “True self-care is not bath salts and chocolate cake, it is making the choice to build a life you do not need to escape from.” – Brianna Wiest

83. “If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be.” – Dr. Maya Angelou

84. “How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you.” – Rupi Kaur

85. “To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness.” – Robert Morely

86. “Fashion is my way to express how much I love myself.” – Laura Bruneau

87. “If you have the ability to love, love yourself first.” – Charles Bukowski

88. “Seek to be whole, not perfect.” – Oprah

89. “Love yourself first, and everything else falls in line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” – Lucille Ball

90. "Our first and last love is self-love." – Christian Nestell Bovee

91. "Self-love is the source of all our other loves." – Pierre Corneille

92. "Self-love has very little to do with how you feel about your outer self. It’s about accepting all of yourself." – Tyra Banks

Self Love Quotes That Show Your Confident Attitude

93. “No one can rescue me. I know because I have already tried to get them to do it. It does not work. This is all on me.” – Michelle D’Avella

94. “I can’t control your behavior, nor do I want that burden… but I will not apologize for refusing to be disrespected, to be lied to, or to be mistreated, I have standards, step up or step out.” – Steve Maraboli

95. “I don’t fit into any stereotypes and I like myself that way.” – C. Joybell

96. “The most terrifying thing is to accept oneself completely.” – C.G. Jung

97. “I am, indeed, a king because I know how to rule myself.” – Pietro Aretino

98. “This is my life… my story… my book. I will no longer let anyone else write it; nor will I apologize for the edits I make.” – Steve Maraboli

99. “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” – J.K. Rowling

100. “I am thankful for all of those who said no to me. It’s because of them I’m doing it myself.” – Albert Einstein

101. “I must be myself. I cannot break myself any longer for you, or you. If you can love me for what I am, we shall be happier. If you cannot, I will still seek to deserve that you should.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

102. "When I loved myself enough, I began leaving whatever wasn’t healthy. My judgment called it disloyal. Now I see it as self-loving." – Kim McMillen

Self Quotes that Motivate You to Be Yourself

103. “It took me a long time to love myself, years actually. With that being said, you either like me or you do not. I have no time to try and convince anyone to value all that I am.” – Daniel Franzese

104. “I am my own biggest critic. Before anyone else has criticized me, I have already criticized myself. But for the rest of my life, I am going to be with me and I do not want to spend my life with someone who is always critical. So I am going to stop being my own critic. It's high time that I accept all the great things about me.” – C. JoyBell C.

105. “Some people do not understand the importance of solitude. I do not always want to be stimulated. I do not always want noise. In fact, when I find my alone time, that is when I find myself. Alone time helps me put myself first. It helps me reset life.” – S. McNutt

106. “Confidence is not thinking you are better than anyone else; it’s realizing that you have no reason to compare yourself to anyone else.” –Maryam Hasnaa

107. “I always wonder why birds choose to stay in the same place when they can fly anywhere on the earth. Then I ask myself the same question.” – Harun Yahya

108. “You have to be odd to be number one.” – Dr. Seuss

109. “I will never apologize for being me, but I will apologize for the times that I am not.” – Michael Carini

110. “If you learn to really sit with loneliness and embrace it for the gift that it is…an opportunity to get to know YOU, to learn how strong you really are, to depend on no one but YOU for your happiness…you will realize that a little loneliness goes a LONG way in creating a richer, deeper, more vibrant and colorful YOU.” – Mandy Hale

111. “When I am by myself, I can be myself, which is what I want to be. Not just a part of someone else.” – Jean Culligan



Religious Self Love Quotes

112. “You are what you believe in. You become that which you believe you can become” — Bhagavad Gita

113. “For no one has ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it.” – Ephesians 5:29

114. “For though I fall, I will rise again.” – Micah 7:8

115. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” – Joshua 1:9

116. “You are of more value than many sparrows.” – Luke 12:7

117. “But as for you, be strong, and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.” – 2 Chronicles 15:7

118. “Perhaps this is the moment for which you have been created.” – Esther 4:14

119. “Though war break out against me, even then I will be confident.” – Psalm 27:3

120. “Let all that you do be done in love.” – 1 Corinthians 16:14

121. “Words kill, words give life; they’re either poison or fruit, you choose.” – Proverbs 18:21

122. "The labor of self-love is a heavy one indeed. Think whether much of your sorrow has not arisen from someone speaking slightingly of you. As long as you set yourself up as a little god to which you must be loyal, how can you hope to find inward peace." – A. W. Tozer



Best Short Self-Love Quotes

112. “When I loved myself enough, I began leaving whatever wasn’t healthy.” – Kim McMillen

113. “Until you get comfortable being alone, you’ll never know if you’re choosing someone out of love or loneliness.” – Mandy Hales

114. “Loving ourselves works miracles in our lives.” – Louise L. Hay

115. “Breathe darling, this is just a chapter. It is not your whole story.” – S.C. Laurie

116. "One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself." – Shannon L. Alder

117. “If you do not know what you are here to do, then just do some good.” – Dr. Maya Angelou

118. “The people who trigger us to feel negative emotion are messengers. They are messengers for the unhealed parts of our being.” – Teal Swan

119. “Life is too short to spend another day at war with yourself.” – Rita Ghatourey

120. “Keep taking time for yourself until you’re you again.” – Lalah Delia

121. "Be faithful to that which exists within yourself." – André Gide

Conclusion

Self-love is when you start prioritizing and loving yourself. By loving yourself, you will be able to recognize your needs and boundaries and communicate them effectively. When you practice self-love affirmations routinely, it promotes personal growth and a healthy mindset and urges you to embrace your uniqueness and imperfections. You also start to understand that you are worthy of love with all your imperfections. Besides, you also become more powerful to fight through the challenges of your life. You can further manifest the power of self-love by exploring the above self love quotes. We have curated these quotes about self love to uplift and inspire those in search of this essential form of self-discovery.



So, accept the beautiful mess that you are, and do not ever let yourself (or anyone for that matter) make you feel any less. You are a rockstar!

