How to Make a Man Feel Loved? 15+ Ways to Strike the Right Chord

Out of all the complexities in life, knowing the ways to make your man feel adored could be one of the most difficult ones. While the common notion is that a man is the one who should always pamper his woman — plan dates for her, give her surprises, and shower her with compliments — truth be told, men love being pampered as much as women, maybe even more. If you know the act of how to make a man feel loved, well, life’s sorted for you, lady — your man is lucky!

But if not, don’t worry — we know, it can sometimes be hard to come up with ideas on how to make a man feel special — after all, not a lot of them wear their hearts on their sleeves. So for men who are like hard shells, tough to crack — there are things you could do or words you could whisper to make them feel on top of the world.

Love, in all its glory, can be conquered when you work hard with all your emotions to make the love of your life feel that he is special for you. Whether you are going through a rough patch or are already a strong couple and want to elevate things — our guide on how to make a man happy will help you. Let’s get started!

How to Make a Man Feel Loved: Ways to Profess Your Love

1. Shower Him with Compliments

If you think only women like compliments — you are mistaken! Getting compliments boosts men’s self-confidence and not to forget, it brings a smile to their faces. And no, we are not talking about mundane compliments like “Babe, you look handsome today,” or “Your smile is pretty!”

Don’t get us wrong, these compliments do work in making a man feel adored. However, if you want to make the love of your life feel truly special — you should go a mile ahead in your compliment game and praise him for the amazing personality he has, the way he takes care of you and everything else, and the awesome person he is.

Praising him for his looks can make him smile but genuine compliments about his personality and nature can make his heart skip a beat for you!

2. Have His Back

A relationship where there is no mutual support is hollow and is bound to be doomed, sooner or later. No, we are not trying to scare you off, but if you want to know how to make a man feel great, this is the simplest remedy to offer — have his back!

This implies that you have to be supportive and stand up for your partner in times of need. This is one of the most meaningful ways to make a man feel loved and adored.

3. Be Supportive

Continuing the above point, we have another tip for you to win your man’s heart — support him to the best of your ability. Is your bae working day and night to complete his dream project? Check on him at regular intervals, ask him if he wants anything, and tell him you are proud of him; if you’re in a long-distance relationship, drop him a message saying you are with him and that he will achieve his goals.

When it comes to supporting each other in a relationship, one must understand that life is not always rosy — hence, to show a man that you love him, you must be with him through thick and thin, not just by saying “I am there for you” in words but through action.

This means whether your beloved is trying to accomplish a personal or a professional goal or trying to sail through life hurdles — you have to celebrate your beloved’s accomplishments, no matter how small they are, encourage your partner, and lend a helping hand whenever your man needs it, without him having to ask for it.

4. Listen to Him Attentively Without Judging

Bryant H. McGill says, "One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say."

Open and healthy communication fosters a healthy relationship, bringing two people closer together. Loving a man is not just about supporting him but also about being in active communication with him.

Does he want to talk about how his day went? Listen to him! Is he keen on having a conversation about a football match, which you don’t seem to care about so much? Give him a chance to share his love for it, and don’t shun it right away!

It’s pretty simple — listen to him and maintain eye contact so that he knows you are genuinely interested in having a conversation with him! When you do that, it shows that you deeply care for him and are passionate about his interests too, even though they are not your interests! This sweet and simple gesture screams love and leads to a beautiful love life.

5. Plan a Surprise Date for Him

Surprise, surprise! It’s not a shocker that almost everyone loves getting surprises, especially by their loved ones. Now when it comes to planning a surprise date, most people get all panicky and sweaty, as they believe a surprise date can only be successful when it’s an extravaganza!

Let’s break the myth right here and now — love can be felt even in the simplest of gestures. So, it’s up to you — whether you want to surprise your man with a lavish date or a simple one when you put all your heart into it — he will definitely feel on top of the world.

For a surprise date, there are various activities you can try — you can plan a surprise dinner date at home, go for a movie night, or simply have a movie marathon date at home. Don’t forget to hug, kiss, and cuddle — it’ll make the date extra lovey-dovey! These beautiful gestures can make his day and make him feel truly special.

6. Make DIY Gifts

Do you love creating something out of nothing? Do you have a knack for all things creative? If yes, then this is a perfect way for you to make your man feel cherished. Prepare a DIY gift for him and surprise him with this adorable gesture.

You can prepare handmade cards, bracelets, candles, collages, or even a keychain — the activity is fun and adventurous and is a fail-proof method to show your man that you care a lot about him.

7. Be the Authentic You

In a long-term relationship, a man wants to feel safe, secure, respected, and loved. Be it a man or a woman, nobody likes to be with someone who puts on a facade and doesn’t show their real self. To make your relationship as hard as a rock, it’s important that you show your genuine side to your partner.

This will help you to enrich your relationship because it’s built on the truth — when you expose your strengths and vulnerabilities to your partner, it exudes a sense of understanding, trust, and confidence. By doing this, you’ll show your partner that you are not hesitant to be the real you and that he should feel the same — it will help you get closer together and build a strong emotional connection with your man.

8. Be Affectionate

This goes without saying that being affectionate is an important key to maintaining and sustaining a happy relationship. People often mistake affection as physical affection — while, kissing, hugging, and showing your man you love him by being physically affectionate with him is important to build physical intimacy — you should also be emotionally affectionate toward him.

Praise your man, thank him for everything he does for you, take care of him, and lift his spirits when he is feeling low — doing these things will build emotional intimacy in your relationship and and let him know that you are definitely his one and only!

9. Be Flirtatious

Non-flirting attitude is a major buzzkill in a relationship — being playful and flirtatious with your partner generates positivity and keeps the romance alive. Hug him, kiss him passionately, wear a dress he likes, send him a cute or naughty flirty text — there are so many ways to flirt with your partner and spice things up a bit.

Get to know your man and understand what sets up his mood — flirt accordingly and see him getting head over heels in love with you all over again!

10. Be Vocal About Your Feelings

A loud “I love you” can make his heart flutter! These 3 words might look simple and couples use them often, but every time that you say or hear it — it’s bound to make your relationship stronger.

You can stir things up — write a love letter, poem, or a cute text and tell him how much he means to you. Another great idea can be to have a conversation with him, where you compliment him, tell him you are proud of him, and how much you feel for him.

11. Be Close to His Family And Friends

Friends and family play a pivotal role in everybody's lives and are an extension of a person. When in a committed relationship, it is of utmost importance that you respect your loved one’s family and friends.

Having said that, it is important to lay boundaries — a few couples are not close to each other’s family members because of the toxicities they bring into their lives. But if that’s not the case with you, there is no reason why you shouldn’t accept his social circle wholeheartedly.

Moreover, that is a great way to show your man that you feel for him deeply. You can give his family members a call on occasion and give him the space he needs when he goes out to meet his best pals and family members — these are some grand gestures that can pave the way for a beautiful and successful relationship.

12. Pamper Him

Who said only girls love being pampered? Truth be told, a man loves being treated as a king as much as a woman as a queen! Only you know the way through his heart — so you can try different ways that he would like to feel pampered.

Does he like getting massaged? Or does he love being served his favorite meal? There are different methods you can try to make him feel desired.

13. Do Little Things He Loves

Doing little things here and there once in a while can help you profess your love for him and make him feel acknowledged. You can leave cute notes for him at places where he’ll find them, or drop him a romantic text , compliment him, or serve him his morning coffee in bed to elevate the romance in your relationship. These little acts of affection can deepen your connection and make your bond stronger.

14. Plan out for Special Days

Be it his birthday, work anniversary, or relationship anniversary — plan something and make the day extra special. You can decorate the house, prepare his favorite meal, and spend a cozy night to spend the day with love.

If you both love traveling or are party lovers, you can plan a weekend getaway or go to a concert and party all night. To add cherry on the top, you can give your love a surprise gift.

15. Give Him His Me Time

A relationship thrives when a couple is dependent on each other but not to an extent where they lose their individuality and can’t spend time with themselves. You must have seen how every relationship article talks about giving your partner his space — that’s because it really is pivotal for a person to spend some ‘me-time’ to introspect and enjoy his own company.

Everyone has different interests and ways to spend alone time — maybe your partner loves reading a book or going on a solo trip — whatever it is that he likes doing alone, don’t pester him to do everything with you. Give him his space to have fun and lead his own life.

16. Embrace His Flaws

Nobody is perfect in this world, and as humans, we are bound to err. For sure, he is your man because he ticks a lot of your boxes, but for those unticked boxes — don’t hound on him, asking him to change his entire personality.

The beauty of a relationship lies in celebrating each other’s strengths and embracing flaws. If he does anything that bothers you a lot and makes you unhinged, you can communicate about that to him directly. For little things that need not be changed, let them be. Embrace his flaws and show that you love him for the person he is!

17. Respect Him

One of the most sincere tips on how to make a man feel loved is to show him respect. Thank him for whatever he does for you, give him your undivided attention, be loyal to your man, accept his flaws, and stand up for him whenever required to show that you respect him and he means the world to you.

18. Give Him Cute Nicknames

Pamper your man by giving him funny or cute nicknames that match his aura. This will build positive vibes between the two of you and allow you to spend some time flirting and having fun.

19. Love Him with All Your Heart

This one is a no-brainer — although love can’t be defined in words, there are various things you can do to avow that he is the only one for you and that you love him to the moon and back. Show him your love by taking care of him, supporting him, and doing everything else mentioned in the above points.

Relationships are indeed a roller-coaster ride, with some days filled with an adrenaline rush, and joy while others filled with feeling down and gloomy — but that’s how life is and we have to learn to make the most out of it.

Even though it might look challenging, keeping your partner close and feeling loved is not that difficult — once you master the art of how to make a man feel loved, you and your partner will always feel blessed! So try the pointers mentioned above and live every day happily with your one and only!