14 Tips on How to Make Your Girlfriend Jealous And Rekindle Love

In a relationship, surprise dates, movie nights, and unplanned holidays are exotic but their charm may fade with time. Nothing is evergreen like the movies, commercials, and travel and tourism campaigns try to make us believe. Things might not be rosy always but you can always revive a relationship, enhance its fun factor and keep it light. A little envy is a good thing; besides romance and tiny little fights, jealousy is an important spice in a relationship. To keep the spark alive you must know how to make your girlfriend jealous, of course without hurting her. So spruce up your relationship with harmless jealousy. You might have tried vacation or dinner plans to get out of the schedule and regular conversations, try jealousy this time.

How to Make Your Girlfriend Jealous – 14 Tips to Try

In relationships, sometimes we start taking each other for granted. In such cases, making your significant other a little jealous can help bring the relationship back on track. Here are a few tips on how to make your girlfriend jealous. Keep reading to know more!

1. Appreciate Other Women

When you are out with her observe other women and make sure your girlfriend notices that. Do this if you want to make her jealous. If that isn’t enough and you want more then you can even take the risk of complimenting other women in front of her. However, don’t go overboard with it, as your goal is only to grab your girlfriend’s attention.

2. Dress Up Ravishingly When You Are Going to Meet Your Female Friends

If you have not been in touch with your girl gang or any female friend, of late, then it’s time to call them up and meet. Tell your girl that you will be meeting your female friend and then make sure to get ready in her presence. Play some music when you are getting ready, keep it casual, and dress like an ultra-hot. To make things a little more suspicious don’t ask her how you are looking.

3. Don’t Look Into Her Eyes When You Are Together

Gazing into each other’s eyes is a different level of intimacy and something that makes your girlfriend feel secure in the relationship. When you are with her try to avoid eye contact, as much as possible. This will make them inquisitive about why you are not looking at them while talking to them. They may become suspicious and it’s enough to make a girl jealous.

4. Have a Fun Day without Her

One of the best tips on how to make a girl jealous is to spend a lovely day without her. Sometimes you need to have space to make the other person realize your value and miss you. So when you have a fun day without her, it gives you both the scope to miss your better- half and interact with other people at the same time. You can have a fresh start and that works in favor of your relationship as well!

Advertisement

5. Give Importance to Self-Care

Taking care of your grooming is a part of self-care. If you are aware and are committed to taking care of it then it’s great. Your girlfriend knows what your usual self-care routine is and what you do to improve your outlook. However, when you try something else and beyond it then she will notice. As you continue doing this for a longer time then she doubts you must be trying to impress someone, mostly a girl or woman. She won’t like it; she may not tell you on your face or show signs of displeasure but it makes girls jealous.

6. Take Her off Your Priority List for a Little While

Are you the one who makes the plans? It’s great and reflects your keen interest in the relationship and her. If you want to make your girl jealous then you may have to drop this habit for a while. Stop doing little things that put her first; it would imply a major shift in your behavior. It might shock your girlfriend and invoke suspicion regarding your commitment to her. It is difficult to accept such an abrupt change and may give rise to feelings of jealousy too. She may think that you are trying to impress some other girl or woman and will become jealous.

7. Talk to Other Women When You Are with Her

When you are with your girlfriend try to speak to any other woman, it could be over the phone or through text, or in person. Speaking to another woman in person might be a little outrageous but the other two ways are something you can try. It’s one of the easiest ways of making a woman jealous and doesn’t ever fail.

8. Act as if You Forgot Your Plan with Her

You may know this but let us remind you that forgetting plans is not at all acceptable to a girl. If you forget your plan with her once, she may overlook it and trust whatever cause you give. However, if this happens for the second time, she might not accept it wholeheartedly and expect a face-off the third time. Forgetting plans can easily make your girlfriend jealous.

9. Have Secrets

Transparency is the bare minimum thing that you can expect from a relationship. Your girlfriend too is no different, she would like and love to have a certain level of transparency in your relationship. However, when you start keeping secrets it might give the relationship a knee-jerk. She might not like it and doubt your involvement with other women. It can readily create suspicion in her and make her jealous of the fact that you have some other woman in your life.

Advertisement

10. Get Active on Social Media

If you are not very active on social media, it’s time to get active and flaunt your activities to make your woman act suspicious. It is also a kind of respite for your girlfriend because that saves you from interacting with many girls. Exchanging attention with other women is what makes a woman jealous. As you begin to spend more time on social media, get more female followers and get more engagements from them, it can make your girlfriend very jealous.

11. Spend Time with Your Female Friends

If you have been in a relationship for long, you might have stopped interacting with your female friends. We often do that to make our partners feel more secure but we lose friends in the process. So, if you still have any female close friends then you are lucky. Go out with your female close friend often and inform her when you are going out. When you return she will be either asking you too many questions about how the outing was or not speaking a word about it. Both indicate that she is jealous.

12. Be Extremely Friendly with Other Women

Your charm may impress girls but it’s your behavior and attitude that takes it forward. Your girlfriend too has been smitten by your charm but she won’t like other girls to experience it. So, if you behave extra politely with other women, and that too in front of her, it may make her immensely jealous. It’s comparatively easier and you may see the effect almost immediately.

If you run into any trouble then you may avoid it by saying that it is a gentleman’s responsibility to behave very politely with women. We hope and wish that you don’t encounter such a problem.

13. Don’t Instantly Reply to Her Chats

It’s very common to expect quick replies from your beloved. One of the best tips on how to make your girlfriend jealous is to ignore her texts or calls for a while. Take time to read the chat and even more time in replying. She would get inquisitive about why you are delaying in replying to her and get jealous thinking you are chatting with someone else which is causing the delay.

Advertisement

14. Change Your Profile Picture Often

We often associate our DP with our virtual representations. So if you keep changing it frequently, it implies you are trying to create the best possible virtual impression. This attempt may make your girlfriend think that you are trying to attract someone’s attention, a woman’s attention to be specific. Such an activity may make her jealous.

Conclusion

When a relationship becomes monotonous, a couple always tries to spice it up using different techniques. If your girlfriend has started taking you for granted or is too busy with her life — you can bring the romance back into your life by knowing how to make your girlfriend jealous. It might unsettle her for some time; disturb her with unwanted thoughts and emotions. But as they say, “Everything is fair in love and war” making her jealous won’t be such a bad thing! In moments of jealousy, you can discover the secret pearls of love, passion, and madness that somehow get subdued to the chasing game of life, and rekindle love.

ALSO READ: 4 Simple strategies to stop being a jealous girlfriend