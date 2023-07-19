110 Sassy And Savage Captions to Make Your Ex Jealous

Breakups can stir up a range of emotions, and it's only natural to want to show your ex what they're missing. If you're looking to turn up the heat and leave your ex feeling regretful, you've come to the right place. We have thoughtfully sorted a list of captivating captions to make your ex jealous.

Whether you want to post them on social media statuses or just ping a subtle message, these captions can not only make your ex green with envy but also help them realize what they lost. From casual one-liners to empowering declarations of self-love, our list of savage ex quotes will help you showcase your growth, happiness, and newfound self-worth. So, scroll down and get ready to roast your ex-lover with a bit of sassiness. These savage captions are guaranteed to make them second-guess their choices and blend up a storm of jealousy.

110 Bold And Fierce Captions to Make Your Ex Jealous

Instagram Captions to Make Your Ex Jealous

1. I’m too busy enjoying, call me later.

2. Choosing me and my happiness has been the best decision yet.

3. Tell me not to do something, I’ll do it twice and take a picture.

4. You might flatter yourself to be Italic, but I’m striking.

5. Self-date is the best date to post admiration for your strength and beauty.

6. Proof that I can do selfies better than you.

7. Nobody can stand up for you if you don’t stand up for yourself first!

8. Life goes on, and the present is much better than the past.

9. Ask me love or brownie? I prefer the latter!

10. Letting things go made me stronger.

11. No relationship = No problems.

12. When your past calls, don't answer.

13. No more stress, I’m a free soul.

14. Just think, your ex is someone else's problem now.

15. I’ve moved on, so don’t stalk me.

16. Single ( ), Taken ( ), Too Busy Enjoying Life (✓).

17. Karma will take it from here.

18. My mascara is too expensive to cry over stupid boys like you.

19. You cannot find a swagger like me ever. I wish you good luck.

20. Getting a hug from the right person at the right time feels like heaven!

21. I’m loving being myself and have decided to post happy pics for all those who love me unconditionally.

22. The more boys I meet, the more I love my dog.

Status That Makes Your Ex Jealous

23. It’s okay, that was the wrong person.

24. My ex is living proof of how stupid I can be.

25. Even my middle finger is bigger than your heart.

26. Happy to be the lone ranger, all again.

27. I am Fiji water. You are toilet water.

28. I rarely post achievements but this is my perfect life.

29. You were my cup of tea, but I drink champagne now.

30. Embracing my single life, sipping my favorite wine.

31. Men or shoes? Honestly, shoes last longer, and they're more dependable.

32. I left my baggage at the previous counter. Now I feel so light.

33. Food before dudes.

34. Post a love message to someone who values you. Dump others.

35. I've got one less problem without you.

36. I’m excited to meet someone special this weekend and can’t wait to post couple pics together.

37. Glowing and happier than ever before.

38. I think I was too good for someone.

39. "Call it a curse, or just call me blessed, if you can't handle my worst, you ain't getting my best." — Nicki Minaj

40. I’m back in the dating world.

41. Bitch you’re so fake you make Barbie look real.

42. "Thanks for the memories, even though they weren't so great." — Fall Out Boy.

43. I’m not taken, I’m having a gala time.

44. You are the puzzle piece to my Lego house. Basically, useless.

45. No time to cry over petty things.

Funny Captions to Make Your Ex Jealous

46. Single and ready to flamingle! Sorry, ex, you missed out on this party bird.

47. Just a friendly reminder to my ex: My life is a comedy now, and you're the punchline.

48. Dear ex, I upgraded my sense of humor along with my broken relationship status. Enjoy the show!

49. If my ex was a clown, I guess I was the ringmaster. Time to find a new circus.

50. Roses are red, violets are blue, my ex is lame, and I found someone better too.

51. I'm not saying my ex was a joke, but my entire life got a lot funnier after he left.

52. Note to self: Never trust someone who doesn't appreciate your witty comebacks. Bye, ex!

53. Happy Garbage Day to my dear ex! My ex thought he was funny, but he couldn't handle this level of comedic genius.

54. I've got 99 problems, but my ex's jokes ain't one. Laughter is the best revenge!

55. Being single means I can laugh at my own jokes without judgment. Thanks, ex!

56. Sometimes I wonder if my ex misses my jokes or just misses being the punchline.

57. Dear ex, my laughter is louder now that I don't have to fake it for you.

58. Life is too short to be with someone who doesn't appreciate your hilarious quirks. Lesson learned, ex!

59. If my ex can't handle my funny bone, they definitely can't handle my heart.

60. My ex may have left, but the laughter they brought into my life stayed. It's a win-win!

61. They say laughter is contagious. Too bad my ex couldn't catch on.

62. I'm on a humor-rebound, and my ex is the punchbag. Sorry, not sorry!

63. I used to think my ex was a stand-up comedian. Turns out, they were just a one-hit wonder.

64. Laughter is my favorite revenge. Sorry, ex, you just became my punchline.

65. If my ex is looking for a sense of humor, they should try looking in the mirror. Oh wait, they won't find it there either!

66. I broke up with my ex, but my sense of humor is forever mine. It's a priceless possession!

67. Dear ex, my laughter game got stronger after you left. Thanks for the upgrade.

Best Captions to Make Your Ex Jealous

68. Thank God I woke up from a bad dream.

69. "Failed relationships can be described as so much wasted make-up." — Marian Keyes.

70. No more stress over losing someone who doesn’t deserve you.

71. "Get up, dress up, show up, and never give up." — Genevieve Rho.

72. The darker shade of my lipstick shows I moved on.

73. I’m no more sad, I’m awesome instead.

74. Yeah that or, you can just be a total loser and let everyone step all over you for the rest of your life.

75. “A girl doesn’t need anyone who doesn’t need her.” — Marilyn Monroe

76. I post awards to prove that my heels are higher than someone’s opinions.

77. My mom always said that there would be haters. Not everyone can love ya.

78. I am a princess without a prince.

79. I wanna slap you, but I don’t know which face.

80. It’s okay if you don’t like me. Not everyone has good taste.

81. I’m sure I’m better than your next girlfriend. You’ll realize it sooner or later.

82. My lips are the gun. My smile is the trigger. My kisses are the bullets. Label me a killer.

83. Cancel my subscription because I’m done with your issues.

84. Hurt me once, and be ready to die.

85. I realized falling for you was a big mistake.

86. I’m glad I’m done with you.

87. Elated to post vacation pics after a long time, feeling life the way I should.

88. I tried. You didn’t. I’m done.

89. Don’t receive calls from your past.

90. Relationship with you had too many conditions. And I had to leave it.

Savage Quotes to Make Your Ex Jealous

91. “Sadness flies away on the wings of time.” —Jean de La Fontaine

92. “Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck.” —The Dalai Lama

93. “Life is too short to waste your time on people who don’t respect, appreciate, and value you.” —Roy T. Bennett

94. “I never made a mistake, in fact, I learned from my past.” — Anonymous

95. "You made my heart break and that made me who I am." — Little Mix.

96. “Bikes. Beers. But no girlfriend.” — Anonymous

97. "Know yourself, know your worth." — Drake.

98. “She left me.. in peace.” — Anonymous

99. "Since I left you, I found the world so new." — The Avalanches.

100. “No more pampering others, time for self-pampering.” — Anonymous

101. "You just kinda wasted my precious time." — Bob Dylan.

102. "I've been movin' on since we said goodbye." — Dua Lipa.

103. "I've learned from the pain, I turned out amazing" — Ariana Grande.

104. "I've got new rules, I count 'em." — Dua Lipa.

105. "Started wearing less and goin' out more." — Drake.

106. "This queen doesn't need a king." — Daya.

107. "Thank you, next." — Ariana Grande.

108. "I've got thick skin and an elastic heart." — Sia.

109. "Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else." — Hailee Steinfeld.

110. "Falling for you was my mistake." — The Weeknd.

Conclusion

In the realm of breakups, sometimes the best revenge is simply moving on and thriving without looking back. With our collection of such playful captions to make your ex jealous, you have the power to prove your newfound confidence and self-worth to your ex-lover. Remember, these captions are not about seeking revenge or causing harm, but rather about asserting yourself and showcasing your brand-new self-adoration. By embracing your inner fire and choosing to rise above the past, you send a powerful message to your ex that their presence in your life is no longer necessary. So use these captions wisely, and show your sassy side to your old lover. Ultimately, the best revenge is living your best life, and these captions are just a playful reminder of the vibrant and unstoppable force you are.

