Deep Intimate Love Quotes: When Words Convey the Power of Love

Love is a beautiful relation on earth, weaving together hearts in a tapestry of shared dreams and whispered secrets. Within its embrace lies the essence of real intimacy, a profound connection that transcends the ordinary. Deep love quotes are poignant reminders of the depths we can reach when two souls intertwine in a dance of passion and vulnerability. These deep, intimate love quotes go beyond surface-level affection, delving into the depths of desire, understanding, and openness that define intense chemistry .

They serve as eloquent expressions of the powerful and enduring love that can exist between partners, celebrating the moments of closeness, trust, and shared experiences that strengthen their emotional and physical relationship. Whether spoken or written, these quotes resonate with those who have experienced the depth of connection that comes with genuine, intimate connection. They inspire, reminding us of the beauty and significance of profound romantic connections. So, let's delve into a collection of deep, intimate love quotes that beautifully articulate the complexities and richness of intimate relationships

101 Deep Intimate Love Quotes

1. “The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun.” — Charles de Leusse

2. “If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” — Princess Diana

3. “I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” — Nicholas Sparks

4. “Love is being stupid together.” — Paul Valery

5. “He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking.” — Leo Tolstoy

6. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way.” — Pablo Neruda

7. “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known, and even that is an understatement.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

8. “You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be.” — Goo Goo Dolls

9. “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

10. “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” — Robert A. Heinlein

11. “I feel wonderful because I see the love light in your eyes, and the wonder of it all is that you just don’t realize how much I love you.” — Eric Clapton

12. “And there is no, no song I could sing, and there is no combination of words I could say, but I will still tell you one thing, we’re better together.” — Jack Johnson

13. “And I can’t help but stare, cause I see truth somewhere in your eyes.” — Justin Timberlake

14. “And when you’re needing your space to do some navigating, I’ll be here patiently waiting to see what you find.” — Jason Mraz

15. “Well, I found a woman stronger than anyone I know. She shares my dreams; I hope that someday I’ll share her home.” — Ed Sheeran

16. “There is no remedy for love but to love more.” — Henry David Thoreau

17. “I cannot let you burn me up, nor can I resist you. No mere human can stand in a fire and not be consumed.” — A.S. Byatt

18. “We are asleep until we fall in love!” — Leo Tolstoy

19. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson

20. “You are my heart, my life, my only thought.” — Arthur Conan Doyle

21. “I have waited for this opportunity for more than half a century to repeat to you once again my vow of eternal fidelity and everlasting love.” — Gabriel Garcia Marquez

22. “You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.” — Jane Austen

23. “And yet I wish but for the thing I have… My bounty is as boundless as the sea, My love as deep; the more I give to thee, The more I have, for both are infinite.” — Shakespeare

24. “You’re a beautiful woman; you deserve a beautiful life. Nothing less.” — Jacob Jankowski

25. “Kitten, your hands are heaven, and your eyes are my home.” — Jeaniene Frost

26. “You don’t love because you love despite; not for the virtues, but despite the faults.” — William Faulkner

27. “It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight.” — Vladimir Nabokov

28. “I look at you, and I would rather look at you than all the portraits in the world…” — Frank O’Hara

29. “She was more than human to me. She was a Fairy, a Sylph; I don’t know what she was — anything that no one ever saw and everything that everybody ever wanted. I was swallowed up in an abyss of love in an instant.” — Charles Dickens

30. “The difference between the love of a man and the love of a woman is that a man will always give reasons for loving, but a woman gives no reasons for loving.” — Fulton J. Sheen

31. “I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

32. “So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” — Paulo Coelho

33. “To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.” — Valerie Lombardo

34. “I love that you are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together.” — A.R. Asher

35. “Better than I was, more than I am, and all of this happened by taking your hand.” — Tim McGraw

36. “There is a madness in loving you, a lack of reason that makes it feel so flawless.” — Leo Christopher

37. “Everybody has an addiction; mine just happens to be you.” — Gilda Lilly

38. “I think I’d miss you even if we’d never met.” — Nick Mercer

39. “I love you. You complete me.” — Jerry Maguire

40. “Silly girl, your different was your beautiful all along.” — Atticus

41. “You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.” — Julia Roberts

42. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — When Harry Met Sally

43. “Take my love. I’ll never ask for too much. Just all that you are. And everything that you do.” — Whitney Houston

44. “Baby, it’s you. You’re the one I love, You’re the one I need, You’re the only one I see.” — Beyonce

45. “When the evening shadows and the stars appear. And there is no one there to dry your tears. Oh, I hold you for a million years. To make you feel my love.” — Adele

46. “He’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Bronte

47. “I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t do anything but think about him. At night I dream of him, all day I wait to see him, and when I do see him my heart turns over, and I think I will faint with desire.” — Philippa Gregory

48. “I need you like a heart needs a beat.” — Anonymous

49. “You are sunlight through a window, which I stand in, warmed. My darling.” — Jessie Burton

50. “I love you begins by me, but it ends up by you.” — Charles de Leusse

51. “I love you with every beat of my heart.” — Anonymous

52. “You want to know who I’m in love with? Read the first word again.” — Anonymous

53. “I love you, and I don’t want to lose you. Because my life has been better since the day I found out.” — Anonymous

54. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” — Elaine Davis

55. “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim

56. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

57. “I love you because you join me in my weirdness.” — Anonymous

58. “I want someone who will look at me the same way I look at chocolate cake.” — Anonymous

59. “I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

60. “But nothing’s greater than the rush that comes with your embrace.” — Leona Lewis

61. “Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.” — Anonymous

62. “Because my love for you is beyond words, I decided to shut up.”— Nizar Qabbanii

63. “My heart is and always will be yours.” — Jane Austen

64. “Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” — Rosemonde Gerard

65. “This thing we’re doing here, you, me. I’m in. I am all in.” — Luke Danes

66. “I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you.” — Roy Croft

67. “All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.” — Ed Sheeran

68. “You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars.” — E.E. Cummings

69. “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — Winnie the Pooh

70. “And I’d choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you, and I’d choose you.” — Kiersten White

71. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

72. “I am yours; don’t give myself back to me.” — Rumi

73. “I love you the way a drowning man loves air. And it would destroy me to have you just a little.” — Rae Carson

74. “We were together. I forget the rest.” — Walt Whitman

75. “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf

76. “Loving you makes me feel like a superhuman” — Unknown

77. “Why, darling, I don’t live at all when I’m not with you.” — Ernest Hemingway

78. Sometimes, your nearness takes my breath away, and everything I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my heart. — Robert Sexton

79. “Imagine going about your day knowing someone’s carrying you in their mind. That has to be the best part of being in love- the feeling of having a home in someone else’s brain.” — Becky Albertalli

80. “The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe

81. “If I had to choose between breathing and loving you, I would use my last breath to tell you I love you.” — DeAnna Anderson

82. “No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star.” — Diana Peterfreund

83. “I wish I knew how to quit you.” — Annie Proulx

84. “You and I, it’s as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to earth together, to see if we know what we were taught.” — Boris Pasternak

85. “I love you like a fat kid loves cake.” — Scott Adams

86. “I love you, and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” — Scott Fitzgerald

87. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou

88. “Age does not protect you from love, but love to some extent protects you from age.” — Jeanne Moreau

89. “Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.” — Washington Irving

90. “Life is the first gift, love is the second, and understanding the third.” — Marge Piercy

91. “You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back.” — Barbara De Angelis

92. “Love is the expansion of two natures in such fashion that each includes the other, each is enriched by the other.” — Felix Adler

93. “Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking together in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

94. “If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” — Haruki Murakami

95. “People think a soul mate is your perfect fit, and that’s what everyone wants. But a true soul mate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back, the person who brings you to your own attention so you can change your life.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

96. “I’m here. I love you. I don’t care if you need to stay up crying all night long; I will stay with you. There’s nothing you can ever do to lose my love. I will protect you until you die, and after your death, I will still protect you. I am stronger than depression, and I am braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

97. “Love is the emblem of eternity; it confounds all notion of time; effaces all memory of a beginning, all fear of an end.” — Madame de Stael

98. “Love is an emotion experienced by the many and enjoyed by the few.” — George Jean Nathan

99. “Love is more than a noun — it is a verb; it is more than a feeling — it is caring, sharing, helping, sacrificing.” — William Arthur Ward

100. “Only true love can fuel the hard work that awaits you.” — Tom Freston

101. “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is to love and be loved in return.” — Natalie Cole

Conclusion

The deep, intimate love quotes capture the essence of a loving relationship, highlighting the emotional depth and intimacy between two people. These quotes on intimacy often reflect the vulnerability, trust, and closeness central to a healthy and loving partnership. While they can serve as beautiful expressions of love, it's important to remember that the actual depth of a relationship goes beyond words and requires consistent actions and communication to sustain and nurture that intimacy.

