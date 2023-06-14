70+ Inspirational Teacher Quotes to Help You Stay Motivated

Teachers are the unsung heroes and the backbone of our society. They use their knowledge and experience to impart wisdom and shape the minds of future generations. They also put in countless hours of hard work and dedication to ensure that their students get the best education possible. It is no wonder then that teachers have inspired many famous quotes that are still relevant today. From Mahatma Gandhi to Albert Einstein, many personalities have expressed their admiration for teachers through memorable teacher quotes.

These eloquent and inspirational teacher quotes that we have shortlisted can motivate and inspire them to continue doing what they do best – educating and inspiring young minds. Whether it is an uplifting message about resilience or a motivational saying about success, these inspiring quotes will positively impact students' and educators' lives alike. Read on!

70+ Inspirational Teacher Quotes to Get Encouraged And Make a Difference

Positive Teaching Quotes

1. "Teaching is the greatest act of optimism." — Colleen Wilcox

2. "If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people." — Chinese Proverb

3. "The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery." — Mark Van Doren

4. "Teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change. Learning is more than absorbing facts; it is acquiring understanding." — William Arthur Ward

5. "You can teach a student a lesson for a day, but if you can teach him to learn by creating curiosity, he will continue the learning process as long as he lives." — Clay P. Bedford

6. "To teach is to learn twice over." — Joseph Joubert

7. "By learning you will teach; by teaching you will learn." — Latin Proverb

Inspirational Quotes for Teachers from Students

8. "I cannot teach anybody anything; I can only make them think." — Socrates

9. "Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn." — Benjamin Franklin

10. "The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you onto the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth." — Dan Rather

11. "What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches." — Karl Meninger

12. "The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." — William A. Ward

13. "Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher." — Japanese Proverb

14. "A good teacher is like a candle — it consumes itself to light the way for others." — Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

15. "What is a teacher? I'll tell you: it isn't someone who teaches something, but someone who inspires the student to give of her best in order to discover what she already knows." — Paulo Coelho

16. "Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system." — Sidney Hook

17. "Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students." — Solomon Ortiz

18. "Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges." — Joyce Meyer

19. "If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society's heroes." — Guy Kawasaki

20. “It is greater work to educate a child, in the true and larger sense of the world, than to rule a state.” — William Ellery Channing

21. “The true teacher defends his pupils against his own personal influence.” — Amos Bronson

22. “Teachers, you don’t teach a subject. You teach a child.” — Deepa Bhushan

23. “What all good teachers have in common, however, is that they set high standards for their students and do not settle for anything less.” — Marva Collins

24. “Teachers can make such a profound impact on our lives and should be honored as heroes.” — Rainn Wilson

25. “It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom.” — Michael Morpurgo

26. “If you look behind every exceptional person there is an exceptional teacher.” — Stephen Hawking

27. “A good teacher is like the rising sun that comes to fill the empty and dark minds with the light of education” ― Anamika Mishra

Good Quotes About Teaching

28. "Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best." — Bob Talbert

29. "The whole art of teaching is only the art of awakening the natural curiosity of young minds for the purpose of satisfying it afterward." — Anatole France

30. "I touch the future. I teach." — Christa McAuliffe

31. "Effective teaching may be the hardest job there is." — William Glasser

32. "Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together." — Scott Hayden

33. "Nine-tenths of education is encouragement." — Anatole France

34. "In teaching, you cannot see the fruit of a day's work. It is invisible and remains so, maybe for twenty years." — Jacques Barzun

35. “One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” — Malala Yousafzai

36. “Good teaching is 1/4 preparation and 3/4 theater.” — Gail Godwin

37. “Teaching is only demonstrating that it is possible. Learning is making it possible for yourself.” — Paulo Coelho

38. "Teaching is not a job. It's a lifestyle. It permeates your whole life." — Jill Biden

39. “Proper teaching is recognized with ease. You can know it without fail because it awakens within you that sensation which tells you this is something you have always known.” — Frank Herbert

40. "Teaching is not a lost art, but regard for teaching is a lost tradition." — Jacques Barzun

41. "Teaching is the royal road to learning." — Jessamyn West

Funny Teacher Quotes

42. A teacher's job is to take a bunch of live wires and see that they are well-grounded." — Darwin D. Martin

43. "I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework." — Lily Tomlin

44. "Educators are the only people who lose sleep over other people's kids." — Nicholas A. Ferroni

45. "I can't believe I just saw my teacher at the grocery store! I thought she lived in her classroom!" — Heidi McDonald

46. “You can’t stop a teacher when they want to do something. They just do it.” ― J.D. Salinger

Positive Quotes for Teachers

47. "To this end, the greatest asset of a school is the personality of the teacher." — John Strachan

48. "The best teacher of children, in brief, is one who is essentially childlike." — H. L. Mencken

49. “A good teacher isn’t someone who gives the answers out to their kids but is understanding of needs and challenges and gives tools to help other people succeed.” — Justin Trudeau

50. "A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops." — Henry B. Adams

51. "A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning." — Brad Henry

52. "A true teacher would never tell you what to do. But he would give you the knowledge with which you could decide what would be best for you to do." — Christopher Pike

53. "It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." — Albert Einstein

54. "The duties of a teacher are neither few nor small, but they elevate the mind and give energy to the character." — Dorothea Dix

55. “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops." — Henry Adams

56. “Teachers, I believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth.” — Helen Caldicott

57. “What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches.” — Karl Menninger

58. “The test of a good teacher is not how many questions he can ask his pupils that they will answer readily, but how many questions he inspires them to ask him which he finds it hard to answer.” — Alice Wellington Rollins

59. “Invest in our teachers, and our children will succeed.” — Barack Obama

60. "True teachers are those who use themselves as bridges over which they invite their students to cross; then, having facilitated their crossing, joyfully collapse, encouraging them to create their own." — Nikos Kazantzakis

61. "A teacher who loves learning earns the right and the ability to help others learn." — Ruth Beechick

Motivational Quotes for Teachers

62. “In learning you will teach, and in teaching you will learn.” — Phil Collins

63. “If you fell down yesterday, stand up today.” — H.G. Wells

64. “Students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” — John C. Maxwell

65. “I am not a teacher, but an awakener.” — Robert Frost

66. “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” — Pablo Picasso

67. “Those who know, do. Those who understand, teach.” — Aristotle

68. “Teach the children so it will not be necessary to teach the adults.” — Abraham Lincoln

69. “The task of the modern educator is not to cut down jungles, but to irrigate deserts.” — C.S. Lewis

70. "It is not enough for the teacher to love the child. She must first love and understand the universe. She must prepare herself, and truly work at it." — Maria Montessori

71. “We must become what we wish to teach.” — Nathaniel Branden

72. “In a completely rational society, the best of us would be teachers and the rest of us would have to settle for less.” — Lee Iacocca

73. “Some people change the world. And some people change the people who change the world, and that’s you.” ― Kij Johnson

74. "The best teachers impart knowledge through sleight of hand, like a magician." — Kate Betts

75. "The best teacher is not the one who knows most but the one who is most capable of reducing knowledge to that simple compound of the obvious and wonderful." — H.L. Mencken

Conclusion

Teaching is one of the most important professions in the world, and teachers play a vital role in shaping society. From encouraging young and open minds to be creative and innovative to giving necessary support, a teacher can be one of the most influential people in the life of students. They guide and motivate you and help you become the best version of yourself. You can learn a lot from their wisdom and experience. They are the ones who shape your future. It is, therefore, important to recognize their efforts and enable them to continue doing their job with passion. Here this collection of inspirational teacher quotes serves as a reminder of the impact that teachers have on the lives they touch. These heart-touching teacher quotes can serve as a reminder of their importance, explain what it means to be a great educator and inspire them to continue on their journey.

