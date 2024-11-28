70+ Quotes About Beauty to Make You Feel Good from Inside & Out

Beauty is defined as a quality that is attractive to the senses. It is a spectrum and has several aspects to it. We have to keep in mind that inner beauty is just as important as outer beauty. It’s a reflection of who we are as a person. We all have days when we don’t feel pretty enough and it’s completely okay. Self-love should be prioritized to maintain a healthy relation with your body. These quotes about beauty are all about celebrating individuality, and body positivity, to lift your spirit and help you feel pretty in your own skin.

70+ Quotes About Beauty

1. “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” – Coco Chanel



2. “I believe in manicures, I believe in overdressing. I believe in primping at leisure and wearing lipstick.” – Audrey Hepburn



3. “There’s beauty in the things we think are imperfect. That sounds very cliché, but it’s true.” – Laverne Cox



4. “Beauty is about enhancing what you have. Let yourself shine through.” – Janelle Monae



5. "Feeling beautiful has nothing to do with what you look like." – Emma Watson



6. "Beauty is not in the face; beauty is a light in the heart." – Kahlil Gibran



7. “What you do, the way you think, makes you beautiful.” – Scott Westerfeld



8. “Zest is the secret of all beauty. There is no beauty that is attractive without zest.” – Christian Dior



9. “The beauty of a woman is not in a facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years.” – Audrey Hepburn

10. “Imperfection is beauty.” – Merilyn Monroe



11. “I truly, truly believe that beauty is something that comes from within.” – Emma Watson



12. "For a long time, I thought my nose was pretty big. I'd get hit in my nose and I'd think, "This nose is huge!” But now, I think I'm very beautiful, even though my lips are big too, but whatever, I don't care." – Claressa Shields



13. “Beauty, to me, is about being comfortable in your own skin. That, or a kick-ass red lipstick.” – Gwyneth Paltrow



14. “Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick and pull yourself together.” – Elizabeth Taylor



15. “There is no exquisite beauty without some strangeness in the proportion.” – Edgar Allan Poe

16. “Joy is the best makeup. But a little lipstick is a close runner-up.” – Anne Lamott



17. “Confidence is sexy! I’m comfortable with my body and not afraid to show it off.” – Sofia Vergara



18. “Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old.” – Franz Kafka



19. "It is amazing how complete is the delusion that beauty is goodness." – Leo Tolstoy



20. “Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.” – Confucius



21. “Beauty is in the heart of the beholder.” — H. G. Wells



22. “The seeds of beauty are in humility.” – Maxime Lagacé



23. "The thing that I really want to promote and that I want women to understand is that it’s not about wanting something else. It’s about being self-assured about your size and also just loving your body.” — Ashley Graham



24. “A woman is most beautiful when she smiles. Other than that, the most valuable tip I’ve learned is always use a skin moisturizer!” – Beyoncé



25. "It’s hard to be positive about your body all the time. I know because I’m honest about my insecurities that people think I’m 100-percent positive about my body all the time, but I’m not. I get really uncomfortable, too. But I just remind myself that this is the body I was given. This is who I am.” – Ariel Winter



26. “I think there is beauty in everything. What ‘normal’ people would perceive as ugly, I can usually see something of beauty in it.” – Alexander McQueen



27. “Never lose an opportunity of seeing anything beautiful, for beauty is God's handwriting.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

28. “You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women.” – Meghan Markle



29. “When the inner beauty exceeds the outward beauty–it creates a magical dance in the heart.” – Angie Karan



30. "I think it’s important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls' and women's self-esteem. It’s courageous and beautiful to be real at any age." – Bethenny Frankel

31. "Some people are meant to be bigger, and that’s okay. Because if everybody was built the same, it would be a little boring. We enjoy the differences in each other, and I think that’s what makes all of us beautiful." – Michelle Carter



32. “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.” – Helen Keller



33. “Personal beauty is a greater recommendation than any letter of reference.” – Aristotle



34. “Girls of all kinds can be beautiful…pledge that you will look in the mirror and find the unique beauty in you.” – Tyra Banks



35. “It’s a kind of radiance. People who possess a true inner beauty, their eyes are a little brighter, their skin a little more dewy. They vibrate at a different frequency.” – Cameron Diaz



36. “I believe in glamor. I am in favor of a little vanity. I don't rely on just my genes. Looking good is a commitment to yourself and to others. Wigs, killer heels, Pilates, even fillers—whatever works for you, honey.” – Iman



37. “That’s always seemed so ridiculous to me, that people want to be around someone because they’re pretty. It’s like picking your breakfast cereals based on color instead of taste.” – John Green



38. “I feel beautiful without makeup on, but when I do put makeup on, it just gives me this extra pop.” – Cardi B



39. “There is no cosmetic for beauty like happiness.” – Maria Mitchell



40. "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size,” – Bebe Rexha

41. “While bangs don't look good on everyone, confidence does.” – Lauren Conrad



42. “Beauty is no quality in things themselves: It exists merely in the mind which contemplates them; and each mind perceives a different beauty.” – David Hume



43. "Beauty in distress is much the most affecting beauty." – Edmund Burke



44. "Women's modesty generally increases with their beauty." – Friedrich Nietzsche



45. "This body that kept me up during my lowest points. This body that carried me through a pandemic and padded me lbs of reinforcements. This body that endures so much and still wakes me up everyday. So let's celebrate our bodies and remember it's the only one we have." – Lana Condor



46. "Strong is just as beautiful, and especially in sports, it's essential. I just never want to see any athlete sacrifice sustenance and fuel and taking care of their body in order to try and achieve this kind of skinny body type." – April Ross



47. “Beauty has a lot to do with character.” – Kevyn Aucoin

48. “Life is full of beauty. Notice it. Notice the bumble bee, the small child, and the smiling faces. Smell the rain, and feel the wind. Live your life to the fullest potential, and fight for your dreams.” – Ashley Smith



49. “A woman whose smile is open and whose expression is glad has a kind of beauty no matter what she wears.” —Anne Roiphe



50. "Throughout my entire career, I’ve been vocal about how it’s unhealthy to focus on working toward a size that may not be realistic for you. In fact, I created my activewear company, to encourage people to focus instead on the things that make them feel victorious. The concept never had anything to do with productivity, but the small things that make you feel victorious at the end of the day." – Candice Huffine

51. “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself.” – Emma Stone



52. “I love fashion, and I love changing my style, my hair, my makeup, and everything I've done in the past has made me what I am now. Not everyone is going to like what I do, but I look back at everything, and it makes me smile.” – Victoria Beckham



53. “Who is the beauty icon that inspires you the most? Is it Sophia Loren? Audrey Hepburn? Halle Berry? Mine is Nosferatu, because that vampire taught me my number-one and number-two favorite beauty tricks of all time: avoid the sun at all costs and always try to appear shrouded in shadows.” – Mindy Kaling



54. “Sometimes people are beautiful. Not in looks. Not in what they say. Just in what they are.” – Markus Zusak



55. “If you don’t think you’re beautiful enough, think of butterflies, who can’t see their wings. They can’t see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can.”



56. “The best part of beauty is that which no picture can express.” – Francis Bacon



57. "It's just important to have that confidence and self-esteem, no matter what body type you have." – Alex Morgan



58. “Inner beauty should be the most important part of improving one’s self.” – Priscilla Presley



59. "No, I no longer have the suppleness of youth, but I have the softness of maturity. My eyes may not be as clearly defined or wide, but they see so much more. My lips may not be as full, but they are far more willing to speak truths and laugh without restraint. My hair is no longer brown, but the softening silver strands add interest and contrast. My skin no longer reflects light like a polished mirror, instead it gathers it, and puts it inside my heart, where it warms and makes me shine." – Paulina Porizkova

60. “Since love grows within you, so beauty grows. For love is the beauty of the soul.” – Saint Augustine



61. "You have to stand up and say, 'There’s nothing wrong with me or my shape or who I am. You’re the one with the problem!' And when you can really believe that, all of a sudden other people start believing, too," – Jennifer Lopez



62. "The soul that sees beauty may sometimes walk alone." – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe



63. "A thing of beauty is a joy forever: its loveliness increases; it will never pass into nothingness." – John Keats



64. “People are like stained - glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within.” – Elisabeth Kubler-Ross



65. "No object is so beautiful that, under certain conditions, it will not look ugly." – Oscar Wilde



66. “I don't like standard beauty. There is no beauty without strangeness.” – Karl Lagerfeld



67. "To the young girls who look up to me I say be confident, because being confident means being happy, being positive and also being kind to other people." – Laurie Hernandez



68. “You are imperfect, permanently and inevitably flawed. And you are beautiful.” – Amy Bloom



69. "Your body type is subject to genetics, and while eating nutrient-dense foods and exercising regularly will make you healthier, it will not necessarily make you thinner, and the current system fails to make that distinction." – Camila Mendes



70. “I think beauty comes from actually knowing who you are. That’s real beauty to me.” —Ellen Degeneres

71. "You all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it’s MY body. I love it & I’m comfortable in my own skin." – Simone Biles



72. “Beauty is power; a smile is its sword.” — John Ray

These quotes about beauty will help you feel radiant from the inside and outside. At the end of the day, beauty is subjective. What someone finds beautiful, others might not. It’s not merely measured by physical attractiveness either. It’s the kindness you exude, the lives you touch, and the legacy you leave behind. Our personality is what makes us beautiful and it should not be altered under pressure. It’s important to trust in your caliber and practice perseverance.