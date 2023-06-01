120 Savage Quotes to Ignite Your Inner Fire: Toughness Unlocked
In a world where conformity reigns supreme, these audacious and unapologetic sayings are a breath of fresh air. From witty comebacks to fearless declarations, savage quotes pack a powerful punch that will captivate your senses and ignite your spirit. Whether you're looking for the perfect Instagram caption or seeking some inspiration to embrace your true self, this article is your ultimate guide to the world of savage sayings.
Join us as we explore the most empowering, sassy, and unforgettable words that will make your presence known and your voice heard. Brace yourself for a wild ride, because with these fierce quotes, mediocrity is simply not an option. Get ready for an enticing journey that will spark your spirit and leave a lasting impression on your soul. Let the savage revolution begin!
120 Savage Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Boss
Savage Karma Quotes to Learn the Art of Being Fierce
1. “There’s a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.” – Sylvester Stallone
2. “You cannot do harm to someone because someone has done harm to you. You will pay just like they will.” – Ericka Williams
3. “Learn to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else.” – Leonardo da Vinci
4. “A boomerang returns back to the person that throws it.” – Vera Nazarian
5. “I want revenge, but I don’t want to screw up my karma.” – Susan Colasanti
6. “How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours.” – Wayne Dyer
7. “Men are not punished for their sins, but by them.” – Elbert Hubbard
8. “Dear Karma, I really hate you right now, you made your point.” – Ottilie Weber
9. “Nobody deserves misery but sometimes it’s just your turn.” – Anonymous
10. “By each crime and every kindness, we birth our future.” – David Mitchell
11. “I must have killed a lot of cows in a past life for karma to hate me this much.” – Katie McGarry
12. “Not only is there often a right and wrong, but what goes around does come around. Karma exists.” – Donald Van de Mark
13. “Those who pray for your downfall are concentrating negative thoughts towards you.” – Michael Bassey Johnson
14. “It’s already bad. I’m honestly not sure how much worse it’s going to get.” – Cat Adams
15. “If you give a good thing to the world, then over time your karma will be good, and you’ll receive good.” – Russell Simmons
16. “Treat other people’s home as you want them to respect yours because what goes around comes around.” – Ana Monnar
17. “Dangerous consequences will follow when politicians and rulers forget moral principles.” – Dalai Lama XIV
18. “I heard that karma is vengeful and is also a light sleeper.” – Rudy Francisco
19. “You have to be careful when involving yourself with someone else’s karma.” – Brownell Landrum
Sassy Savage Quotes for Instagram to Stand out in the Crowd
20. "If I had any talent in the world... I would be a great diva." — Ruth Bader Ginsburg
21. “Someday I want to be perfect; until then, I’ll be happy being incredible.” — Maxine Cartoons
22. “It’s the good girls who keep diaries; the bad girls never have the time.” — Tallulah Bankhead
23. “You wouldn’t worry so much about what others think of you if you realized how seldom they do.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
24. “I’m gracing you with my presence.” — Kourtney Kardashian
25. “You wanted fire? Sorry, my speciality is ice.” — Veronica Lodge
26. "Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together." — Elizabeth Taylor
27. “The question isn’t who is going to let me: it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand
28. “Sorry, I can’t hear you over the sound of how awesome I am.” — Harvey Specter
29. “You can’t move mountains by whispering at them.” — Pink
30. "It is better to let everyone think you are stupid, then to open your mouth and remove all doubt." — Mark Twain
31. “Never interrupt someone doing what you said couldn’t be done.” — Amelia Earhart
32. “I don’t care what you think about me; I don’t think about you at all!” — Coco Chanel
33. “I am thankful for all of those who said no to me. It's because of them I’m doing it myself.” — Albert Einstein
34. “I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was.” — Muhammad Ali
35. “Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.” — Oscar Wilde
Powerful Queen Savage Quotes to Help You Conquer Life
36. “A queen offers her hand to be kissed, & can form it into a fist while smiling the whole damn time.” ― Elizabeth Acevedo, Clap When You Land
37. “Not consort, not wife. Feyre is High Lady of the Night Court. My equal in every way; she would wear my crown, sit on a throne beside mine. Never sidelined, never designated to breeding and parties and child rearing. My queen.” ― Sarah J. Maas, A Court of Mist and Fury
38. “Distance sometimes lets you know who is worth keeping, and who is worth letting go.” ― Lana Del Rey
39. “You are enough to drive a saint to madness or a king to his knees.” ― Grace Willows, To Kiss a King
40. “Never did the world make a queen of a girl who hides in houses and dreams without traveling.” ― Roman Payne, The Wanderess
41. “I got my red dress on tonight, Dancing in the dark in the pale moonlight, Done my hair up real big beauty queen style, High heels off, I’m feeling alive” – Lana Del Rey
42. “I’m not the average girl from your video and I ain’t built like a supermodel but I learned to love myself unconditionally because I am a queen” – India.Arie
43. “My soul has painted like the wings of butterflies, fairy tales of yesterday will grow but never die, I can fly, my friends...” ― Freddie Mercury
44. “Be strong and of good courage. You are truly royal spirit daughters of Almighty God. You are princesses, destined to become queens. Your own wondrous story has already begun. Your “once upon a time” is now.” – Dieter F. Uchtdorf
45. “A true plague of a girl. And yet a queen in every sense of the word.” ― Renee Ahdieh, The Wrath and the Dawn
46. “No matter how many people give me advice, I am going to do what my heart tells me to do” ― Lana Del Rey
47. "Next time you all see someone call a little girl bossy, you walk right up to that person, big smile, and you say, 'That little girl's not bossy. That little girl has executive leadership skills.'" — Sheryl Sandberg
48. “I’ve learned that you shouldn’t go through life with a catcher’s mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back.” — Maya Angelou
49. “I’m selfish, impatient, and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I’m out of control, and at times hard to handle. But if you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best.” — Marilyn Monroe
50. “One by one, like shadows emerging from the mist, they appeared. The faces of the people she had loved with her heart of wildfire.” ― Sarah J. Maas, Heir of Fire
51. "Nobody can understand what you’re feeling unless they burn the way you burned." — Rihanna
52. “I only want one thing of men, and that is, that they should leave me alone.” — D. H. Lawrence, Lady Chatterley’s Lover
53. “You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.” — Winston S. Churchill
54. “Let your inner queen’s voice come through loud and clear. Be strong, be authentic, be you, and you’ll do her proud.” – Queen Latifah
55. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” – Oprah Winfrey
Short Savage Quotes to Get You Through Anything
56. “To be a queen of a household is a powerful thing.” – Jill Scott
57. “I’d like to be queen of people’s hearts.” – Princess Diana
58. “Don’t be a drag. Just be a queen.” – Lady Gaga
59. “I’m no beauty queen, I’m just beautiful me” – Selena Gomez
60. “To capture the pawn, threaten the queen.” – Robert Charles Wilson
61. “Cowards falter, but danger is often overcome by those who nobly dare.” – Queen Elizabeth II
62. “The Queen is above it all” – Fabio Capello
63. “I refuse to be put in a box.” — Jennifer Lopez
64. “When in doubt, freak ‘em out.” — Sharon Needles
65. “I've always been famous, it's just no one knew it yet.” — Lady Gaga
66. “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.” — Katharine Hepburn
67. “I'm too busy writing history to read it.” — Kanye West
68. “I don't need your situation.” — Jordyn Woods
69. “When there are so many haters and negative things, I really don’t care.” — Kim Kardashian
70. “I embrace mistakes, they make you who you are.” — Beyoncé
71. “Don't get bitter, get better.” — Alyssa Edwards
Savage Quotes About Knowing Your Value to Keep You Focused
72. “Sometimes the hardest part of the journey is believing you’re worthy of the trip.” – Glenn Beck
73. “Self-worth comes from one thing – thinking that you are worthy.” – Wayne Dyer
74. “You are the only person on earth who can use your ability.” – Zig Ziglar
75. “As soon as you trust yourself, you will know how to live.”— Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
76. “The man of genius inspires us with a boundless confidence in our own powers.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
78. “I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art.” ― Madonna
79. “Refuse to accept another’s estimation of yourself.” – Alison Stormwolf
80. “Leave from where you’re not wanted.” – Mitta Xinindlu
81. “Accept yourself as you are right now.” — Lisa Lieberman –Wan
82. “What defines you isn’t how many times you crash but the number of times you get back.” – Sarah Dessen
83. “When you refuse to settle for less than the best…the best tends to track you down.” – Mandy Hale
Make a Thrilling Comeback with Savage Quotes for Haters
84. “The only thing more frustrating than slanderers is those foolish enough to listen to them.” – Criss Jami
85. “We can’t control the filters that others choose when they look at us.” ― Rachel Wolchin
86. “People will always have their opinion of you despite who you are and what you’re capable of.” – Ana Chable
87. “Learn to use the criticism as fuel and you will never run out of energy.” – Orrin Woodward
88. “Don’t think for one minute that you are any less worthy of love and peace and harmony just because of all the hate spewed by human devils. Because that is what those haters are, you know, devils!” ― Scylar Tyberius
89. “I will permit no man to narrow and degrade my soul by making me hate him.” – Booker T. Washington
90. “Expect while reaching for the stars, people to whirl by with their dark clouds and storm upon you.” – Anthony Liccione
91. “Haters are the people who will broadcast your failures and whisper your success.” ― Will Smith
92. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.
93. “I don’t have time, energy, or interest in hating the haters; I’m too busy loving the lovers.” — Steve Maraboli
94. “Don’t try to win over the haters; you are not a jackass whisperer.” – Scott Stratten
95. “To hate everything is to be wounded by everything.” ― Marty Rubin
Savage Quotes for Cheaters to Call out Their Actions
96. “I’m proud of my heart. It’s been played, stabbed, cheated, burned and broken, but somehow it still works.” – Alcatraz Dey
97. “How can he love you when he treats you as if he doesn’t even like you.” – R.H. Sin
98. “That was how dishonesty and betrayal started, not in big lies but in small secrets.” – Amy Tan
99. “Oh, it’s rainin’ men, girl, what you worried ’bout?” – Rihanna, Raining Men
100. “Cheaters don’t think cheating is wrong until they get cheated on.” – Sonya Parker
101. “Love is never supposed to hurt. Love is supposed to heal, to be your haven from misery, to make living worthwhile.” – Mia Ashe
102. “Should’ve picked honesty. Then you may not have blown it.” – Justin Timberlake, Cry Me a River
103. “No man is more cheated than the selfish man.” – Henry Ward Beecher
104. “This coat I’m wearing is a present from my wife; I came home early one night and there it was, hanging over a chair.” – Jackie Vernon
105. “Betrayal was what I felt, my heart broken not just by a guy I was in love with, but also by, as I once believed, a true friend.” – Danka V.
106. “Don’t tell me you’re sorry ’cause you’re not. Baby when I know you’re only sorry you got caught.” – Rihanna, Take a Bow
107. “Never lie, steal, cheat or drink. But if you must lie, lie in the arms of the one you love. If you must steal, steal away from bad company. If you must cheat, cheat death. And if you must drink, drink in the moments that take your breath away.” – Alex Hitch
108. “Anything is better than lies and deceit.” – Leo Tolstoy
109. “You were my sun. You were my earth. But you didn’t know all the ways I loved you, no. So you took a chance and made other plans. But I bet you didn’t think that they would come crashing down.” – Justin Timberlake, Cry Me a River
Savage 'You Lost Me' Quotes to Help You Move on
110. “We’re just strangers with some memories.” – Anonymous
111. “We are never ever getting back together.” – Taylor Swift
112. “R.I.P to the feelings that I had for you.” – Anonymous
113. “Everything I loved became everything I lost.” – Anonymous
114. “I didn’t lose you. You lost me. You’ll search for me inside of everyone you’re with and I won’t be found.” – R.H. Sin
115. “We’re so over. We need a new word for “over”.” – Anonymous
116. "You didn’t lose me when I walked away from you. But you lost me when you didn’t pull me back to you." – Janci PR
117. “Losing me was for the best. Look at both of us now and tell me you don’t like the way things are going for us. But it was sad when it happened, though.” – Anonymous
118. “You had me at hello, you lost me at goodbye. But everything in between, I guess was just a lie.” – Anonymous
119. “Just because you lost me as a friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I’m bigger than that.” – Anonymous
120. “I used to care so much. I used to fight for this. I tried my hardest to hold on and keep you but you didn’t want this as much as I did. I didn’t lose you. Let’s be honest, you lost me.” – R.H. Sin
Conclusion
Savage quotes have the power to cut through the noise, challenge the status quo, and ignite a fire within our souls. They empower us to reclaim our voice, set boundaries, and navigate the world with determination. They inspire us to rise above societal expectations, challenge injustice, and be unafraid of our greatness. It is our responsibility to speak carefully and sensibly, to have the confidence to say what we believe, and to stand up for what we believe without any regret. Savage sayings ultimately serve as a reminder that we are the architects of our destiny and that it is our responsibility to forge a path that reflects our truest selves.
