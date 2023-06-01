120 Savage Quotes to Ignite Your Inner Fire: Toughness Unlocked

In a world where conformity reigns supreme, these audacious and unapologetic sayings are a breath of fresh air. From witty comebacks to fearless declarations, savage quotes pack a powerful punch that will captivate your senses and ignite your spirit. Whether you're looking for the perfect Instagram caption or seeking some inspiration to embrace your true self, this article is your ultimate guide to the world of savage sayings.

Join us as we explore the most empowering, sassy, and unforgettable words that will make your presence known and your voice heard. Brace yourself for a wild ride, because with these fierce quotes, mediocrity is simply not an option. Get ready for an enticing journey that will spark your spirit and leave a lasting impression on your soul. Let the savage revolution begin!

120 Savage Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Boss

Savage Karma Quotes to Learn the Art of Being Fierce

1. “There’s a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.” – Sylvester Stallone

2. “You cannot do harm to someone because someone has done harm to you. You will pay just like they will.” – Ericka Williams

3. “Learn to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else.” – Leonardo da Vinci

4. “A boomerang returns back to the person that throws it.” – Vera Nazarian

5. “I want revenge, but I don’t want to screw up my karma.” – Susan Colasanti

6. “How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours.” – Wayne Dyer

7. “Men are not punished for their sins, but by them.” – Elbert Hubbard

8. “Dear Karma, I really hate you right now, you made your point.” – Ottilie Weber

9. “Nobody deserves misery but sometimes it’s just your turn.” – Anonymous

10. “By each crime and every kindness, we birth our future.” – David Mitchell

11. “I must have killed a lot of cows in a past life for karma to hate me this much.” – Katie McGarry

12. “Not only is there often a right and wrong, but what goes around does come around. Karma exists.” – Donald Van de Mark

13. “Those who pray for your downfall are concentrating negative thoughts towards you.” – Michael Bassey Johnson

14. “It’s already bad. I’m honestly not sure how much worse it’s going to get.” – Cat Adams

15. “If you give a good thing to the world, then over time your karma will be good, and you’ll receive good.” – Russell Simmons

16. “Treat other people’s home as you want them to respect yours because what goes around comes around.” – Ana Monnar

17. “Dangerous consequences will follow when politicians and rulers forget moral principles.” – Dalai Lama XIV

18. “I heard that karma is vengeful and is also a light sleeper.” – Rudy Francisco

19. “You have to be careful when involving yourself with someone else’s karma.” – Brownell Landrum

Sassy Savage Quotes for Instagram to Stand out in the Crowd

20. "If I had any talent in the world... I would be a great diva." — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

21. “Someday I want to be perfect; until then, I’ll be happy being incredible.” — Maxine Cartoons

22. “It’s the good girls who keep diaries; the bad girls never have the time.” — Tallulah Bankhead

23. “You wouldn’t worry so much about what others think of you if you realized how seldom they do.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

24. “I’m gracing you with my presence.” — Kourtney Kardashian

25. “You wanted fire? Sorry, my speciality is ice.” — Veronica Lodge

26. "Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together." — Elizabeth Taylor

27. “The question isn’t who is going to let me: it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand

28. “Sorry, I can’t hear you over the sound of how awesome I am.” — Harvey Specter

29. “You can’t move mountains by whispering at them.” — Pink

30. "It is better to let everyone think you are stupid, then to open your mouth and remove all doubt." — Mark Twain

31. “Never interrupt someone doing what you said couldn’t be done.” — Amelia Earhart

32. “I don’t care what you think about me; I don’t think about you at all!” — Coco Chanel

33. “I am thankful for all of those who said no to me. It's because of them I’m doing it myself.” — Albert Einstein

34. “I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was.” — Muhammad Ali

35. “Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.” — Oscar Wilde

Powerful Queen Savage Quotes to Help You Conquer Life

36. “A queen offers her hand to be kissed, & can form it into a fist while smiling the whole damn time.” ― Elizabeth Acevedo, Clap When You Land

37. “Not consort, not wife. Feyre is High Lady of the Night Court. My equal in every way; she would wear my crown, sit on a throne beside mine. Never sidelined, never designated to breeding and parties and child rearing. My queen.” ― Sarah J. Maas, A Court of Mist and Fury

38. “Distance sometimes lets you know who is worth keeping, and who is worth letting go.” ― Lana Del Rey

39. “You are enough to drive a saint to madness or a king to his knees.” ― Grace Willows, To Kiss a King

40. “Never did the world make a queen of a girl who hides in houses and dreams without traveling.” ― Roman Payne, The Wanderess

41. “I got my red dress on tonight, Dancing in the dark in the pale moonlight, Done my hair up real big beauty queen style, High heels off, I’m feeling alive” – Lana Del Rey

42. “I’m not the average girl from your video and I ain’t built like a supermodel but I learned to love myself unconditionally because I am a queen” – India.Arie

43. “My soul has painted like the wings of butterflies, fairy tales of yesterday will grow but never die, I can fly, my friends...” ― Freddie Mercury

44. “Be strong and of good courage. You are truly royal spirit daughters of Almighty God. You are princesses, destined to become queens. Your own wondrous story has already begun. Your “once upon a time” is now.” – Dieter F. Uchtdorf

45. “A true plague of a girl. And yet a queen in every sense of the word.” ― Renee Ahdieh, The Wrath and the Dawn

46. “No matter how many people give me advice, I am going to do what my heart tells me to do” ― Lana Del Rey

47. "Next time you all see someone call a little girl bossy, you walk right up to that person, big smile, and you say, 'That little girl's not bossy. That little girl has executive leadership skills.'" — Sheryl Sandberg

48. “I’ve learned that you shouldn’t go through life with a catcher’s mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back.” — Maya Angelou

49. “I’m selfish, impatient, and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I’m out of control, and at times hard to handle. But if you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best.” — Marilyn Monroe

50. “One by one, like shadows emerging from the mist, they appeared. The faces of the people she had loved with her heart of wildfire.” ― Sarah J. Maas, Heir of Fire

51. "Nobody can understand what you’re feeling unless they burn the way you burned." — Rihanna

52. “I only want one thing of men, and that is, that they should leave me alone.” — D. H. Lawrence, Lady Chatterley’s Lover

53. “You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.” — Winston S. Churchill

54. “Let your inner queen’s voice come through loud and clear. Be strong, be authentic, be you, and you’ll do her proud.” – Queen Latifah

55. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” – Oprah Winfrey

Short Savage Quotes to Get You Through Anything

56. “To be a queen of a household is a powerful thing.” – Jill Scott

57. “I’d like to be queen of people’s hearts.” – Princess Diana

58. “Don’t be a drag. Just be a queen.” – Lady Gaga

59. “I’m no beauty queen, I’m just beautiful me” – Selena Gomez

60. “To capture the pawn, threaten the queen.” – Robert Charles Wilson

61. “Cowards falter, but danger is often overcome by those who nobly dare.” – Queen Elizabeth II

62. “The Queen is above it all” – Fabio Capello

63. “I refuse to be put in a box.” — Jennifer Lopez

64. “When in doubt, freak ‘em out.” — Sharon Needles

65. “I've always been famous, it's just no one knew it yet.” — Lady Gaga

66. “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.” — Katharine Hepburn

67. “I'm too busy writing history to read it.” — Kanye West

68. “I don't need your situation.” — Jordyn Woods

69. “When there are so many haters and negative things, I really don’t care.” — Kim Kardashian

70. “I embrace mistakes, they make you who you are.” — Beyoncé

71. “Don't get bitter, get better.” — Alyssa Edwards

Savage Quotes About Knowing Your Value to Keep You Focused

72. “Sometimes the hardest part of the journey is believing you’re worthy of the trip.” – Glenn Beck

73. “Self-worth comes from one thing – thinking that you are worthy.” – Wayne Dyer

74. “You are the only person on earth who can use your ability.” – Zig Ziglar

75. “As soon as you trust yourself, you will know how to live.”— Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

76. “The man of genius inspires us with a boundless confidence in our own powers.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

78. “I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art.” ― Madonna

79. “Refuse to accept another’s estimation of yourself.” – Alison Stormwolf

80. “Leave from where you’re not wanted.” – Mitta Xinindlu

81. “Accept yourself as you are right now.” — Lisa Lieberman –Wan

82. “What defines you isn’t how many times you crash but the number of times you get back.” – Sarah Dessen

83. “When you refuse to settle for less than the best…the best tends to track you down.” – Mandy Hale

Make a Thrilling Comeback with Savage Quotes for Haters

84. “The only thing more frustrating than slanderers is those foolish enough to listen to them.” – Criss Jami

85. “We can’t control the filters that others choose when they look at us.” ― Rachel Wolchin

86. “People will always have their opinion of you despite who you are and what you’re capable of.” – Ana Chable

87. “Learn to use the criticism as fuel and you will never run out of energy.” – Orrin Woodward

88. “Don’t think for one minute that you are any less worthy of love and peace and harmony just because of all the hate spewed by human devils. Because that is what those haters are, you know, devils!” ― Scylar Tyberius

89. “I will permit no man to narrow and degrade my soul by making me hate him.” – Booker T. Washington

90. “Expect while reaching for the stars, people to whirl by with their dark clouds and storm upon you.” – Anthony Liccione

91. “Haters are the people who will broadcast your failures and whisper your success.” ― Will Smith

92. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

93. “I don’t have time, energy, or interest in hating the haters; I’m too busy loving the lovers.” — Steve Maraboli

94. “Don’t try to win over the haters; you are not a jackass whisperer.” – Scott Stratten

95. “To hate everything is to be wounded by everything.” ― Marty Rubin

Savage Quotes for Cheaters to Call out Their Actions

96. “I’m proud of my heart. It’s been played, stabbed, cheated, burned and broken, but somehow it still works.” – Alcatraz Dey

97. “How can he love you when he treats you as if he doesn’t even like you.” – R.H. Sin

98. “That was how dishonesty and betrayal started, not in big lies but in small secrets.” – Amy Tan

99. “Oh, it’s rainin’ men, girl, what you worried ’bout?” – Rihanna, Raining Men

100. “Cheaters don’t think cheating is wrong until they get cheated on.” – Sonya Parker

101. “Love is never supposed to hurt. Love is supposed to heal, to be your haven from misery, to make living worthwhile.” – Mia Ashe

102. “Should’ve picked honesty. Then you may not have blown it.” – Justin Timberlake, Cry Me a River

103. “No man is more cheated than the selfish man.” – Henry Ward Beecher

104. “This coat I’m wearing is a present from my wife; I came home early one night and there it was, hanging over a chair.” – Jackie Vernon

105. “Betrayal was what I felt, my heart broken not just by a guy I was in love with, but also by, as I once believed, a true friend.” – Danka V.

106. “Don’t tell me you’re sorry ’cause you’re not. Baby when I know you’re only sorry you got caught.” – Rihanna, Take a Bow

107. “Never lie, steal, cheat or drink. But if you must lie, lie in the arms of the one you love. If you must steal, steal away from bad company. If you must cheat, cheat death. And if you must drink, drink in the moments that take your breath away.” – Alex Hitch

108. “Anything is better than lies and deceit.” – Leo Tolstoy

109. “You were my sun. You were my earth. But you didn’t know all the ways I loved you, no. So you took a chance and made other plans. But I bet you didn’t think that they would come crashing down.” – Justin Timberlake, Cry Me a River

Savage 'You Lost Me' Quotes to Help You Move on

110. “We’re just strangers with some memories.” – Anonymous

111. “We are never ever getting back together.” – Taylor Swift

112. “R.I.P to the feelings that I had for you.” – Anonymous

113. “Everything I loved became everything I lost.” – Anonymous

114. “I didn’t lose you. You lost me. You’ll search for me inside of everyone you’re with and I won’t be found.” – R.H. Sin

115. “We’re so over. We need a new word for “over”.” – Anonymous

116. "You didn’t lose me when I walked away from you. But you lost me when you didn’t pull me back to you." – Janci PR

117. “Losing me was for the best. Look at both of us now and tell me you don’t like the way things are going for us. But it was sad when it happened, though.” – Anonymous

118. “You had me at hello, you lost me at goodbye. But everything in between, I guess was just a lie.” – Anonymous

119. “Just because you lost me as a friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I’m bigger than that.” – Anonymous

120. “I used to care so much. I used to fight for this. I tried my hardest to hold on and keep you but you didn’t want this as much as I did. I didn’t lose you. Let’s be honest, you lost me.” – R.H. Sin

Conclusion

Savage quotes have the power to cut through the noise, challenge the status quo, and ignite a fire within our souls. They empower us to reclaim our voice, set boundaries, and navigate the world with determination. They inspire us to rise above societal expectations, challenge injustice, and be unafraid of our greatness. It is our responsibility to speak carefully and sensibly, to have the confidence to say what we believe, and to stand up for what we believe without any regret. Savage sayings ultimately serve as a reminder that we are the architects of our destiny and that it is our responsibility to forge a path that reflects our truest selves.

