Know the biggest relationship deal breakers for men

There are many factors to take into account while deciding what kind of relationship you want in your life. Everyone has an idea of the kind of partner they would want—from their sense of humour to their appearance to the way they treat you. But just as there are some qualities we look for in a date, there are also certain traits we sincerely hope to avoid. Despite the fact that no two people's lists of deal-breakers will likely be precisely the same, most women can probably agree on a few things.

Poor hygiene: No man would voluntarily put up with you if you were ungroomed or simply filthy. Which is worse? Before a first kiss, bad breath! Sheesh!

Arrogance: Are you the arrogant girl that loves to boast about how amazing she is without actually having any evidence to support her claims? It's nice to talk about your ambitious ideas and overall brilliance, but try not to go overboard.

Baggage: Do you lead an odd lifestyle, have irregular sleeping patterns, or come from an manipulative family? If a guy needs to deal with significant obstacles in order to date and communicate with you, he can conclude that you are not worth the hassle.

OCD: Do you have a control issue? Do you always check the car doors after you lock them or the lights? Do you prefer a certain method of doing things and find it annoying when it's used in another way? If you can't control your obsession with wanting things a certain way, your adorable tendency will quickly become extremely annoying to any man!