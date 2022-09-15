Strange things women do when they're struck by cupid's arrow

Some people appear to take on a new personality the instant they fall in love, as you will notice. This also causes ladies who are in love to display a wide array of behaviours that may seem odd to you. These strange behaviours may not be typical of them given their usual personality. But it is because they are feeling passionately about someone new in their life. In this post, we'll examine the bizarre behaviours some women may exhibit throughout a romantic relationship.

Giving more thought to how they look Some people's perceptions of their physical attractiveness change when they fall in love. They will therefore be more conscious about their appearance because they don't want to turn off their possible mate. One of the strange things that girls do while they fall in love is paying extra attention to their outfits and makeup choices. Regularly checking social media profiles One of the bizarre things that women seem to do once they fall in love is to frequently check their social media accounts. To check if you've left them a note on those platforms, that is the general idea. As a result, they will return frequently to make sure they don't miss your communications. Although not everyone experiences it, those who do are inevitably less productive at work or academics because they spend the majority of their time online.