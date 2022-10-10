Tips to steer your troubled marriage out of stormy seas

by Aditi Balsaver   |  Updated on Oct 10, 2022 06:00 PM IST  |  146.5K
Maintaining flourishing marriages takes work, unlike holiday love stories and Hindi movies where everything is handled after one or two disagreements. However, it doesn't have to be challenging. It's understandable why managing partner difficulties lands at the bottom of your priority list when you're dealing with the daily grind of obligations and strained nerves. Just managing the duties of daily life—work, kids, family, friends, neighbours, and your home—can be difficult, and many of us are just exhausted.

It's simpler to postpone dealing with your stagnant relationship or deteriorating intimacy troubles, especially during trying times. But you can use these tips to steer your troubled marriage out of stormy seas.

1. Practice taking a 3-day weekend

Couples in marriages require time apart from one another just like any other arrangement. Although you don't intend to end your union, the time apart enables you to concentrate on your requirements as separate people. The separation offers you time to consider how you may strengthen your relationship and yourself while also making you long for one another.

2. Talk about the things you have to be grateful for

Another essential component of a solid relationship is gratitude. It's because expressing gratitude for what your partner has accomplished or is currently working on serves as a constant reminder to them of your support. Before the two of you head to bed, you might want to thank each other in writing or verbally.

3. Problems are resolved by saying "us"

When you are in a marriage, you should never forget that you are doing everything together, including resolving problems. As a result, when issues occur, you might want to start the conversation with the pronoun "us." This pronoun acts as a reminder that the issue arose as a result of the two of you and can be fixed by your cooperative efforts. Using the pronoun "me" could make things worse because it implies that everyone is to blame for what has happened.

