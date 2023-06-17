“Would You Rather Questions for Kids” offers a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the world of your little ones, strengthen your bond, and make you curate moments of laughter as you discover their wonderfully imaginative responses. Here we bring you a super funny compilation of “would you rather questions” that are sure to bring joy and amusement to kids of all ages.

If you find your conversation with your child is lacking excitement, inject some fun and silliness into it with these questions to engage in a lively and entertaining discussion. Whether your tots prefer silly scenarios or wacky choices, these questions are guaranteed to spark giggles and create memorable moments.

So, without any further ado, explore our captivating line-up of entertaining questions compiled below. Sprinkle them into your interactions with your child at the most unexpected moments, or use them as conversation starters. Simply keep them handy to add a dollop of amusement while conversing with your kiddo.

Indulge in a Collection of 150 Amusing “Would You Rather Questions” for Kids to Ensure an Enjoyable Time

Funny “Would You Rather Questions” for Kids to Keep Them Entertained

1. Would you rather have a pet dinosaur or a pet alien?

2. Would you rather live with puppies or cats?

3. Would you rather have a flying car or a talking dog?

4. Would you rather prefer to go out for ice-creams or have spicy snacks?

5. Would you rather have super strength or the ability to turn invisible?

6. Would you rather have a robot in your home or a magical wand?

7. Would you rather always have to hop like a kangaroo or crawl like a crab?

8. Would you rather have a never-ending supply of candy or pizza?

9. Would you rather have a pet monkey or a pet lion?

10. Would you rather choose to fly or swim?

11. Would you rather have a magical wardrobe that takes you to different worlds or a time-traveling watch?

12. Would you rather speak with your pet or talk to every animal in the world?

13. Would you rather have a clown nose that squeaks every time you touch it or shoes that make you jump higher?

14. Would you rather have a bottomless backpack or a hat that produces endless snacks?

15. Would you rather have a roller coaster in your house or a swimming pool?

16. Would you rather love to have a pet dragon or a unicorn?

17. Would you rather always have to wear a funny hat or mismatched shoes?

18. Would you rather teleport straight into a video game or straight into your favorite TV show?

19. Would you rather have a magic wand that can grant any wish or a book that answers all your questions?

20. Would you rather be able to talk to plants or control the weather?

21. Would you rather be able to juggle ten objects at once or perform amazing magic tricks?

22. Would you rather want to become an ant or grow as tall as a skyscraper?

23. Would you rather have a superpower that lets you turn invisible or the power to read minds?

24. Would you rather want to become a famous comedian or a scientist?

25. Would you rather have the ability to make plants grow instantly or make objects disappear and reappear?

26. Would you rather be able to speak to the animals in the zoo or understand what babies are saying?

27. Would you rather have a magical pen that brings drawings to life or a magical paintbrush that makes everything you paint come to life?

Silly “Would You Rather Questions” for Kids to Understand Their Perception

28. Would you rather only be able to celebrate Christmas or only be able to celebrate your birthday?

29. Would you rather have an elephant that fits in your pocket or a talking mouse as your best friend?

30. Would you rather live in a house of cheese or jelly?

31. Would you rather be all alone in the desert or the jungle?

32. Would you rather eat at McDonald’s or eat at Spongebob’s restaurant?

33. Would you rather share a room with a dinosaur or with a whale?

34. Would you rather go to school at Hogwarts or live in Narnia?

35. Would you rather have wings or a mermaid tail?

36. Would you rather have a fairy godmother or a magic lamp?

37. Would you rather eat a dead bug or a live worm?

38. Would you rather brush your teeth with soap or drink sour milk?

39. Would you rather have tiger stripes or porcupine needles?

40. Would you rather drink everything with your ears or eat everything with your belly button?

41. Would you rather sweat sticky lemonade or have your breath always smell like garlic?

42. Would you rather have 10 fingers on each of your hands or 10 toes on each foot?

43. Would you rather have to fight 100 pigeon-sized zebras or one zebra-sized pigeon?

44. Would you rather be able to control fire or water?

45. Would you rather wear dirty underwear all week or eat off dirty plates all week?

46. Would you rather blow out 50 butterflies every time you sneeze or cough out a mouse every time you cough?

47. Would you rather kiss a frog or lick a slug?

48. Would you rather get caught farting or picking your nose?

49. Would you rather have to sleep hanging upside down or sleep in a bed of garbage?

50. Would you rather have gum stuck in your hair or inside of both of your shoes?

51. Would you rather have to dye your hair ten different colors or cut all of your hair off?

52. Would you rather stand in ranch dressing up to your knees or swim in BBQ sauce?

53. Would you rather have rainbows or flowers shoot out of your eyes?

54. Would you rather have 100 cockroaches in your room or have to eat one cockroach?

Summer “Would You Rather Questions” for Kids to Engage Them in Sunny Season

55. Would you rather eat popsicles every day or have unlimited ice cream cones for the entire summer?

56. Would you rather go camping in the mountains or have a tropical island vacation?

57. Would you rather have a lemonade stand or sell homemade ice cream during the summer?

58. Would you rather have a pool party every week or a backyard BBQ with friends and family?

59. Would you rather build sandcastles at the beach or have water balloon fights in the backyard?

60. Would you rather go on a hike through the woods or have a bike ride along the coast?

61. Would you rather spend a day at an amusement park or have a picnic in the park?

62. Would you rather have a summer filled with outdoor sports or arts and crafts activities?

63. Would you rather have a camping trip with s'mores and ghost stories or a movie night under the stars?

64. Would you rather have a summer job as a lifeguard or as an ice cream truck driver?

65. Would you rather have a boat ride on a lake or go fishing in a river?

66. Would you rather have a summer of exploring nature trails or visiting historical landmarks?

67. Would you rather go on a road trip to different theme parks or visit different beaches along the coast?

68. Would you rather have a summer filled with outdoor picnics or indoor movie marathons?

69. Would you rather have a summer full of playing soccer or learning how to surf?

70. Would you rather have a summer vacation in a cabin in the woods or a house by the lake?

71. Would you rather have a summer filled with family reunions or neighborhood block parties?

72. Would you rather have a summer vacation in a tropical rainforest or a desert oasis?

73. Would you rather have a summer of exploring marine life in a snorkeling adventure or stargazing at night?

74. Would you rather have a summer vacation on a cruise ship or in a luxurious resort?

Conversation Starter “Would You Rather Questions” for Kids to Break Ice

75. Would you rather turn into your mom or your dad for one day if you could only choose one?

76. Would you rather be really cold or be really hot?

77. Would you rather have five good friends or one best friend?

78. Would you rather be stranded on a desert island or be stranded in the forest?

79. Would you rather eat rotten eggs or drink sour milk?

80. Would you rather have super speed or super strength?

81. Would you rather have a room full of balloons or a room full of bubble wrap?

82. Would you rather make your dreams come true or make other people’s dreams come true?

83. Would you rather have a pink house or a purple house?

84. Would you rather have tiny feet and huge hands or huge feet and tiny hands?

85. Would you rather give up your favorite dress or food?

86. Would you rather possess the power to never get sick for the entirety of your life or to never get injured?

87. Would you rather have cotton candy hair or popcorn hair?

88. Would you rather have arms like noodles or legs like noodles?

89. Would you rather snore while you’re awake or dream while you’re awake?

90. Would you rather have no eyebrows or no eyelashes?

91. Would you rather not have a cell phone or not have a computer?

92. Would you rather have a green tongue or a black tongue?

93. Would you rather wear your underwear on the outside of your pants or the same underwear for a week straight?

94. Would you rather possess the ability to smell sounds or be able to hear smells?

95. Would you like to be friends with a friendly ghost or a friendly vampire?

96. Would you rather be banned from TikTok or banned from YouTube?

97. Would you rather be best friends with your favorite singer or best friends with your favorite TikToker?

98. Would you rather walk barefoot through horse poop or poison ivy?

99. Would you rather it rain glitter or rain confetti?

100. Would you rather meet Santa or the Easter Bunny?

101. Would you rather be able to see things that are very far away, like binoculars, or be able to see things very close up, like a microscope?

102. Would you rather sneeze every 10 minutes or burp every 10 minutes?

103. Would you rather play in the pool or on the beach?

Fun “Would You Rather Questions” for Kids to Tickle Their Imagination

104. Would you rather be an incredibly fast swimmer or an incredibly fast runner?

105. Would you rather be able to slide down rainbows or jump on clouds?

106. Would you rather never eat watermelon ever again or eat watermelon with every meal?

107. Would you rather be Captain America or Iron Man?

108. Would you rather get a paper cut every time you turn a page or bite your tongue every time you eat?

109. Would you rather drive a race car or fly a helicopter?

110. Would you rather have 10 brothers and sisters or no siblings?

111. Would you rather be invisible or be able to fly?

112. Would you rather oversleep every day for a week or not get any sleep at all for four days?

113. Would you rather cuddle a crocodile or kiss a snapping turtle?

114. Would you rather be locked for a week in a room that’s overly bright or a totally dark room?

115. Would you rather be able to meet your favorite book character or meet someone famous from history?

116. Would you rather never use social media again or never watch another movie ever again?

117. Would you rather team up with Wonder Woman or Captain Marvel?

118. Would you rather have a nose that grows every time you tell a joke or ears that wiggle when you're happy?

119. Would you rather have a never-ending supply of bubblegum or a never-ending supply of marshmallows?

120. Would you rather be able to fly but only one inch off the ground or swim like a fish but only in chocolate milk?

121. Would you rather have a magic hat that produces endless snacks or a book that tells the funniest jokes?

122. Would you rather have a pet penguin that wears sunglasses or a pet squirrel that loves to dance?

123. Would you rather always have to speak in animal noises or have to hop on one foot everywhere you go?

124. Would you rather have a slide instead of stairs in your house or a giant trampoline as your bed?

125. Would you rather have the ability to turn into a cartoon character or have the power to make things disappear with a wink?

126. Would you rather have the ability to change your appearance at will or the power to control the elements (fire, water, air, and earth)?

127. Would you rather be a famous inventor or a renowned explorer?

128. Would you rather have a magic camera that captures moments from the past or a crystal ball that reveals glimpses of the future?

129. Would you rather have the power to bring happiness to everyone you meet or the ability to make any object you touch turn into chocolate?

130. Would you rather lose your sight or your memories?

131. Would you rather turn purple all over, or green?

132. Would you rather have universal respect or unlimited power?

133. Would you rather turn into a purple bear or a heart-shaped pillow every time you felt happy?

134. Would you rather give up the air conditioning and heating for the rest of your life or give up the Internet for the rest of your life?

135. Would you rather eat pizza or ice cream as your only meal for the rest of your life?

136. Would you rather swim in a pool full of Nutella or a pool full of maple syrup?

137. Would you rather smell like onions or garlic all of the time?

138. Would you rather only eat foods that look disgusting or smell disgusting?

139. Would you rather eat only vegetables or only fruit for the rest of your life?

141. Would you rather have a tasty drink that turned your lips different colors, or a tasteless drink that left your lips as they are?

142. Would you rather be a celebrity or be a doctor?

143. Would you rather spend the rest of your life only speaking in rhyme, or not say anything for one year?

144. Would you rather have a summer of building sand sculptures or going on nature hikes and spotting wildlife?

145. Would you rather choose to watch a cartoon or your favorite Netflix series?

146. Would you rather have a summer of building and flying kites or participating in water sports?

147. Would you rather go out with Mom or Dad?

148. Would you rather hang out with your friend or cousin?

149. Would you rather learn to play a musical instrument or take cooking classes?

150. Would you rather have the ability to see 10 minutes into the future or 150 years into the future?

Conclusion

Now that you have a wide compilation of humorous “would you rather questions for kids”, introduce it in your conversation to bring smiles, laughter, and countless moments of entertainment. From kindergarteners to younger kids, nothing quite compares to the entertainment and mental stimulation that a good “would you rather question” provides. It's a fantastic way to engage their minds and spark lively discussions. Whether you use them as icebreakers, conversation starters, or simply as a source of amusement, these questions have the power to spark imagination and foster joyous interactions. It's time to create unforgettable experiences and have an absolute blast!

