Neena Gupta recalls ‘drunk’ ex-boyfriend mocking her for making ‘bharta’ at Prithvi Cafe; reveals paying for his cigarettes: ‘Thank God, I didn’t marry him’

Neena Gupta, known for her incredible journey in the industry, recently shared a candid memory from her struggling days in Mumbai. Recalling a time when her ex-boyfriend mocked her for making 'bharta' at Prithvi Cafe to earn a living, she revealed how he would criticize her while still relying on her to pay for his cigarettes. Looking back, she expressed gratitude for not marrying him.

Neena Gupta, in a candid chat with Siddharth Kannan, reflected on her early struggles after moving to Mumbai with her ex. With no work for either of them, she took up a job at Prithvi Café to get by.

She said, “When I came to Mumbai from Delhi with my ex-boyfriend, both of us didn’t have work, so I started working at the Prithvi café. I would make bharta in the evening, and the owner used to give me free dinner. In the interval, I used to make Irish coffee. We would just hang out there waiting for a director or producer would spot us.”

Neena Gupta shared a memorable incident from her struggling days when her then-boyfriend, likely intoxicated, mocked her for working as a waitress at Prithvi Café. Despite her efforts to make ends meet and even providing him money for cigarettes, he questioned her decision to work so hard.

“One day, my boyfriend came, and I think he was drunk, and he asked if I had come all the way from Delhi only to become a waitress here. He mocked me, despite me paying for his cigarette money. He was questioning me for working hard, but wasn’t bothered about borrowing money from me. Thank God, I didn’t marry him,” the actress added.

She also mentioned how she has always been someone who lends money but never borrows. She explained that when she lends money, it’s never with the expectation of being repaid, as waiting for repayment can strain relationships. She emphasized that it’s better not to let money come between personal bonds, highlighting her generosity and practical approach to life.

In an interview with IANS, Neena Gupta revealed that she turned down two projects to focus on her daughter’s well-being, taking a short break for a few months. She expressed how much she enjoys looking after her daughter and will return to work with Panchayat-4 after this brief hiatus.

For the unversed, Masaba Gupta and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, recently embraced a new chapter in their lives as they welcomed their baby girl on October 11, 2024.

