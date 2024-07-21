Who Is Russell Shaw In Tracker? All We Know Amid Jensen Ackles Season 2 Return

The CBS series Tracker, starring Justin Hartley, follows Colter Shaw, a survivalist who finds missing persons for reward money. Despite a lukewarm reception, the action drama was renewed for a second season, set to premiere on October 27, 2024. The series also explores Colter's personal life and fractured relationship with his family, including the tragic death of his father, a survivalist who moved his family to the wilderness. This tragic death caused a rift between Colter and his brother Russell, who had only been mentioned in name and flashbacks.

That character, who had only been spoken about in name and seen in flashbacks, finally emerged at the end of Season 1, played by Jensen Ackles. And fans will be delighted to learn that Ackles will be returning to reprise the role in Season 2.

Exploring the character of Russell Shaw in Tracker

Russell Shaw, Colter's older brother, is one of three siblings, along with his younger sister Dory. Colter, a young boy, searches for his missing father and finds his mangled body below a hill. He assumes his brother is responsible and cuts ties with him. Despite his attempts to contact Russell, Colter ignores him and brushes off others who mention him. As Colter lives on the road, he is difficult to pin down, but Russell continues to try. It's clear he has something to say, but Colter refuses to listen.

In the penultimate episode of the season titled Off the Books, Colter meets up with his brother, urging his sister. Russell corrects him and claims he did not kill their father. He suspects he fell or was pushed by someone else, as he recalls seeing someone else in the woods that night and recognizing the man as someone he had seen his mother talking to on another occasion.

Advertisement

The pair reconcile over beers and a fire, and while it might not be just like old times, the relationship is starting to repair. But Russell also has ulterior motives for reaching out. A friend of his is missing, and he thinks he’s in trouble. They both worked on a Special Ops team after serving in the military, and Russell believes he knows who might have his buddy and why. He wants his brother’s help because he knows Colter is good at what he does. He's willing to pay, he just wants his friend to return to his wife and child.

The episode follows the two brothers work together to solve a crime, resolving their pasts. The characters are fearless and unconventional, with Russell having rougher methods. The on-screen chemistry between Hartley and Ackles highlights the love and history between the brothers, which is evident in their fearless and unorthodox methods.

Advertisement

How will Russell return in season 2 of Tracker?

Colter and Russell save Russell's friend in a dangerous scuffle, and Russell thanks his brother. Colter visits his brother's motel to say goodbye or spend more time with him, as they missed out on many years together. Russell is already gone.

Russell left a gift for his brother, Colter, at the front desk. The gift was a sentimental knife their father gave him as a child, with a note stating "Keep this safe for me." This gesture signifies Russell passing the torch to his brother and his deep trust in him. Russell had once saved a knife with his name engraved on it, and the fact that he wanted his brother to have it speaks volumes about his relationship with Colter.

Russell, a former military veteran and Special Ops team member, plans to live a less exciting life by making home-brewed beer and eventually opening his own brewery. At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Hartley confirmed that Ackles will return for the show's second season, but did not elaborate on the frequency or context of his appearance. Executive producer Elwood Reid confirmed that Ackles would appear in at least a few episodes. Fans can expect to learn more about Russell's life and career.

Advertisement

Russell could return in Season 2 after Colter reconnects with his childhood friend Lizzy after her daughter goes missing. They catch up and Lizzy reveals shocking details about his father, including an affair with his mother. A box of his belongings was left with her mother, who passed away, and Lizzy gave it to Dory, leading Colter to question why she didn't mention it after seeing Dory. This raises questions about the relationship between Russell and Lizzy.

Colter is getting closer to the possible truth about his father’s death. It would stand to reason that he would reach out to his brother for assistance in solving the one crime he hasn’t been able to solve. Especially since it’s likely that if Dory knows more than she’s letting on, so does Russell.

Hartley noted at the event that while Colter may now believe his brother didn’t push his father to his death, he also thinks Russell knows more than he’s letting on. “Does he think that he had nothing to do with anything or doesn’t have any knowledge about his father’s death?” he asked. “And that he’s completely in the dark just like Colter is? I don’t think that’s the case either.”

Advertisement

Season 1 of Tracker can be streamed on Paramount+.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 5: Burning Questions New Season Must Answer