Ritesh Agarwal celebrates son Ary’s 1st birthday on Shark Tank India 4 sets; Watch
Ritesh Agarwal celebrated his son Ary’s first birthday on Shark Tank India 4 sets with co-sharks. Check out the special moment below.
Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO and a shark on Shark Tank India 4, made his son Ary’s first birthday extra special by celebrating it on the set. Shark Tank India, a platform for budding entrepreneurs, has become a household name, and this time, it witnessed a heartwarming family moment as Ritesh and his family celebrated their little one's special day with their fellow Sharks in the tank.
On March 17, Ritesh Agarwal took to Instagram to share glimpses of the celebration. He also uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel, capturing the joyous occasion. In the video, fellow sharks Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar warmly welcomed little Ary. Together, they cut a birthday cake, and Ritesh personally fed each of them a piece.
Check out Ritesh Agarwal's post below:
Dressed just like his father in a beige suit, Ary looked adorable as he enjoyed his special day. As soon as he entered, Ritesh introduced 'uncle' Kunal Bahl. Vineeta Singh tried to give a high-five to the little one, but the latter looked distracted. His mother, Geet, was also part of the celebration. In a heart-touching moment, Ritesh lifted Ary onto his shoulders and gave him a tour of the set.
Sharing his emotions in the Instagram post, Ritesh wrote, “Season 3 was my first, and Season 4 is Ary’s first! Never thought we’d be celebrating his first birthday on the sets of Shark Tank, but here we are—surrounded by incredible people, laughter, and so much love.”
He expressed gratitude to the Shark Tank India team and reflected on how quickly time flies. He also hinted that one day, Ary might look back and realize that he made his first-ever cameo on the show. The post ended with a heartfelt message: “Here’s to firsts, memories, and the journey ahead!”
