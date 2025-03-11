Woody Harrelson And Kerry Condon to Star in Giant, Remake Of 2013 Argentine film Corazón De León

Hollywood heavyweights Woody Harrelson and Kerry Condon are set to star in Giant, an English-language remake of the 2013 Argentine film Corazón de León. The project brings back the original film’s writer-director, Marcos Carnevale, ensuring a faithful yet refreshed adaptation. With a script penned by Oscar-winning writer Gonzalo Maza (A Fantastic Woman), Giant aims to deliver a heartfelt and humorous take on themes of love, acceptance, and societal biases.

Giant will explore the themes of prejudice and unconventional romance in a comedic manner. The original Corazón de León told the story of a successful woman who falls for a charismatic yet unexpectedly short man, challenging her own preconceptions and societal expectations. Harrelson and Condon are expected to bring their own chemistry and depth to this reimagined version.

Advertisement

The film will be directed by Carnevale, who helmed the 2013 version, ensuring the essence of the original remains intact. Gonzalo Maza, known for co-writing A Fantastic Woman, which won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, has been tasked with adapting the story for English-speaking audiences. Meanwhile, seasoned producer Mike Lobell is backing the project, with CAA representing the film.

Corazón de León, released in 2013, was a major hit in Argentina and several other Spanish-speaking markets. Starring Guillermo Francella and Julieta Díaz, the film captivated audiences with its mix of humor, romance, and social commentary. Francella, a renowned Argentine actor, delivered a standout performance as León, a charming and successful architect whose height becomes a central focus of the film’s exploration of love and prejudice.

Advertisement

While Corazón de León didn’t win major international awards, it was well-received in Latin America, generating significant box office success and earning praise for its thoughtful yet entertaining approach to its subject matter. The film’s popularity even led to international remakes, including a French adaptation, Un Homme à la Hauteur (Up for Love), starring Jean Dujardin.

With an all-star cast, a talented creative team, and a beloved source material, Giant is shaping up to be a compelling and heartfelt adaptation. Fans of the original and new audiences alike can look forward to seeing how Harrelson and Condon bring this story to life. Stay tuned for more updates on production and release details as the film moves forward.