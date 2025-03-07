EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu calls it ‘privilege’ to be Malti Marie’s granny; praises actress and Nick Jonas for giving her ‘wonderful’ upbringing

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in 2022. The little one's family often shares heartwarming moments with her on social media. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhu Chopra called it a 'privilege' to be Malti's grandmother. She also praised Priyanka and Nick for giving her a 'wonderful' upbringing.

In a recent podcast with Pinkvilla, Madhu Chopra was asked if she compensated for the time she missed with her daughter Priyanka Chopra by spending time with her granddaughter Malti Marie. In response, she said, “Compensate toh kar hi nahi sakti hun. Malti ke saath mujhe bond karne deti hai, rehne deti hai, yeh sab I consider it a privilege and an honor (I cannot compensate for that. She lets me bond with Malti, lets me stay with her, all this I consider a privilege and an honor)."



She continued, "To be a nani (grandmother) and be in the grandchild's life, it's a big honor, a major privilege. Nahi toh aaj kal ke bachche appointment leke maa baap ko milne jaate hain. Bachche ko le aate hain sirf holidays mein. Aisa na ho, god forbid (Otherwise, today's children go to meet their parents by taking an appointment. They bring their children only during holidays. This shouldn't happen)."

During the conversation, Madhu Chopra called being a grandmother “the best thing in the world.” “Yeh mera sabse jo elevation hua hai qualification ka (This is the greatest elevation in my qualification); this is the best to be a nani,” she said.

The doctor also mentioned that she completely spoiled Malti Marie and revealed that the little one liked it.

When asked if Malti liked coming to India, Madhu Chopra shared, “Aai thi abhi shaadi pe aayi thi toh do din nani house reh ke gayi. Khush thi ekdum, puri family thi meri saath mein. Sabke saath acche se bond kari. She knows ki family hai toh family ke sath koi hesitation nahi tha usko (She just came for the wedding and stayed at my house for two days. She was very happy; my whole family was there. She bonded well with everyone. She knew that it was family, so she had no hesitation).”

She further mentioned, “Acchi parvarish hai (She has a good upbringing). Both Nick and Priyanka are giving a wonderful upbringing to the child.” Madhu Chopra concluded by saying that both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were hands-on parents.