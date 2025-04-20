'My heart skipped a beat': Mohanlal's fanboy moment comes true as he receives jersey signed by Lionel Messi

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal recently experienced a moment so surreal that it left him nearly speechless. It was one of those rare instances in life when everything pauses for a brief second, leaving you in awe. The actor shared on social media how he felt when he unwrapped a special gift and was left in shock to find it was a jersey signed by none other than the football legend, Lionel Messi.

Mohanlal revealed "how his heart skipped a beat" when he received the jersey with his name written on it. For the L2: Empuraan actor, this moment was deeply meaningful. He has long admired Messi and his brilliance on the field.

In his words, "Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat—a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was… my name, written in his own hand. For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field but for his humility and grace, this was truly special."

He concluded his note by thanking his "dear" friends, Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip, for bringing this incredible gift to him. Lastly, Mohanlal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God for the unforgettable moment.

Take a look at his post below:

Soon after Mohanlal made the post, his fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A social media user commented, "From one GOAT to another," while another wrote, "God signing for the king."

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in the highly successful film L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. This movie is the sequel to Lucifer (2019), continuing the story from the first installment.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal will be making his next big-screen appearance in Thudarum, set for release on April 25, 2025. He will also be seen in L3: The Beginning, Hridayapoorvam, Drishyam 3, MMMN, and more upcoming projects.

