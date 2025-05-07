Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Already Planning Their 4th Baby After Met Gala 2025 Pregnancy Reveal, Claims Ciara

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are ready to embrace parenthood for the third time. The couple announced their pregnancy on the 2025 Met Gala carpet. Ciara, who has known the couple for several years, recently shared in a podcast that the couple is already contemplating Baby No. 4.

On an episode of Sherri, released on May 6, Ciara said, "We all took a picture together and he (Rocky) started talking about cinco because you know I have four. We start talking about quatro (four) for her (Rihanna) too, but she has to get through the tres first, the third baby."

Ciara further revealed that she had a sweet mommy talk with RiRi, and she also got the chance to thank the singer in person because she sent her a motivating message months ago.

For those unaware, Ciara and Rihanna had a Twitter fallout 14 years ago. But during this Met Gala, the two reconciled and left the feud in the past. The two posed for pictures together and even had a meaningful conversation.

When asked about the sudden reunion, Ciara said in the podcast that she is so glad to have met her at the gala, and she is so proud of her.

Ciara shares four children with her husband, Russell Wilson, while Rihanna has two sons with Rocky.

During the gala, RiRi also revealed that her ninth album R9 is in the works and that her pregnancy will not cause any further delays. On the other hand, Rocky expressed his wish to share screen space with his wife in a film he directs.

The couple is thriving in both their personal and professional life.

On the movie front, Rocky will be next seen in Spike Lee's next project, Highest 2 Lowest, which also stars Denzel Washington, Ice Spice, and Jeffrey Wright. The film is a remake of the Akira Kurosawa classic High & Low.

