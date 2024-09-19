When Salman Khan CLARIFIED Vishal Aditya Singh's statement for Madhurima Tuli on Nach Baliye 9: THROWBACK

Apart from being a phenomenal actor and a role model, Salman Khan has also been a mentor and guide for a lot of people. Even while hosting Bigg Boss, he makes sure to correct people and share his own experiences. Let's revisit the time when Salman Khan tried to correct Madhurima Tuli when she misunderstood a statement by her ex-boyfirend Vishal Aditya Singh during Nach Baliye 9.

Nach Baliye 9 had an interesting theme which had a few ex-couples coming together to dance. While it was easier for a few, other found it difficult to reconnect with their exes and participate in the show. One such couple was Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. On the premiere episode, Madhurima misunderstood a statement by Singh and believed that he tagged her as a 'bad person'. However, Salman Khan being the responsible person that he is, explained to Tuli that Singh didn't tag her as a wrong person but he only meant that she wasn't the right person for him.

Take a look at the video from Nach Baliye 9 here:

Furthermore, talking about issues in their relationship, Madhurima mentioned how Singh was quite affectionate during the initial phase of the relationship, however, his respect, love and care fadded away with time. She added how Singh gave more importance to others and not her.

Salman Khan added that people often take relationships very seriously in the beginning, but later get carried away.

After Nach Baliye 9, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli crossed paths during Bigg Boss 13. Singh was a wildcard contestant on the show. After a couple of weeks, the makers sent Madhurima Tuli as a participant in the show which left Singh flabbergasted. He lost his cool and demanded to speak to the makers of the show. He claimed that he had stated that he didn't want to participate in Bigg Boss with Tuli.

Furthermore, Madhurima Tuli was thrown out of the show for hitting Vishal with a frying pan.

