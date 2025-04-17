Ranga-Billa Case: Who are real-life Kuljit Singh and Jasbir Singh from Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre’s upcoming show? Know all about Delhi’s infamous criminals

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of kidnapping and murder that may be disturbing for some readers.

Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre are set to appear in an upcoming web series inspired by the infamous 1978 kidnapping and m*rder case of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra, also known as the Ranga-Billa case. According to reports, the series is currently being filmed in New Delhi.

This case, which sent shockwaves across the nation, led to the conviction and d*ath sentences of the criminals Kuljeet Singh (Ranga) and Jasbir Singh (Billa), who were executed in 1982. In the series, Sonali and Ali will portray investigative officers working to solve the case. Keep reading to learn more about Ranga and Billa's story.

Who were Ranga and Billa?

Ranga and Billa, the aliases of Kuljeet Singh and Jasbir Singh, two notorious criminals involved in a high-profile double m*rder case in India during the late 1970s. They were convicted for the 1978 kidnapping, r*pe, and m*rder of siblings Geeta Chopra and Sanjay Chopra, a crime that shocked the nation.

Ranga, whose real name was Kuljeet Singh, was a tall, heavily built man with a history of theft, robbery, and assault, and he was known to be the more dominant of the two.

His partner, Billa (Jasbir Singh), was described as cunning and manipulative, though more soft-spoken than Ranga. Both hailed from North India, with reports suggesting they were from Punjab or Delhi. Before committing the murders, they had a long history of criminal activities and had even escaped from Tihar Jail.

Initially planning to rob them, Ranga and Billa m*rdered the siblings in cold blood, fearing identification. The case quickly became one of India’s most high-profile criminal investigations. Both criminals were arrested and sentenced to death.

While announcing d*ath to the k*llers for the "cold-blooded, ruthless, cruel m*rders of two innocent teenagers"; the Delhi High Court said that Billa and Ranga "had a fiendish sadistic pleasure in committing the crime", and so "to award any other sentence except death sentence will amount to complete failure of justice".

The series starring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre is expected to enter post-production in June and July and will reportedly be released by the end of the year. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar gets permanent tattoo for brother Tony Kakkar after Sonu Kakkar allegedly cuts ties with them; WATCH