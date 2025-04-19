Amanda Seyfried Roots for Mean Girls Co-Star Lindsay Lohan After Her Acting Comeback; ‘She Has a Charm…’

Amanda Seyfried is all heart for her Mean Girls co-star, Lindsay Lohan! The actresses delivered iconic performances as Karen Smith and Cady Heron in the hit 2000s film. Although Seyfried went on to star in other acclaimed films like Mamma Mia, Lohan hit a snag amid personal struggles.

However, she’s back in action and made her acting comeback with the 2022 film Falling for Christmas. Seyfried couldn’t be happier for her former co-star. Speaking to E! News, the actress expressed her excitement about Lohan’s return.

“She has something. She has a charm and a smile. You want to root for her,” she said. The Mamma Mia actress reflected on reuniting with Lohan for the viral 2023 Walmart commercial.

She recalled having a “crazy” and “fun” experience shooting the Mean Girls parody commercial alongside Lohan and Lacey Chabert. “I got back to where we left off, in its essence,” she added.

The Parent Trap actress is set to reprise her Freaky Friday character in the upcoming sequel alongside co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. Seyfried admitted that she’s “very excited” to watch the highly anticipated sequel, Freakier Friday.

The sequel will follow Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) 22 years after the events of the original movie, which saw the two characters swap souls. As for the sequel, actors have teased that the switch will be two-fold.

“Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice,” says the official synopsis.

As for Seyfried, she’s currently starring in Peacock’s crime drama Long Bright River, where she plays the role of a local cop investigating a serious case. Speaking to Deadline, the actress admitted that she “never thought” she’d play a serious role, having performed in comedies her entire life.

