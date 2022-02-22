Experience fast charging and much more with the all-new OnePlus Nord CE 2!

The biggest sale just dropped! All-new OnePlus Nord CE 2 is on sale and we couldn’t be more excited about it! Featuring the flagship fast charging, a more powerful chipset than before, smarter AI cameras, and a sleek, slim design, Nord CE 2 has managed to take things up a notch. And this new gadget integrated with all the kickass features can be yours within a budget!

Along with popular attributes of the original OnePlus Nord CE like the slim design and headphone jack, OnePlus Nord CE 2 also boasts signature OnePlus features such as a 90 Hz AMOLED display, OxygenOS 11, and 5G support.

Especially these five reasons will convince you to buy the OnePlus Nord CE 2 right away!

Fast Charging

Charge your phone at a lightning speed with the flagship 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging that provides the phone’s 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with up to a day’s power in just 15 minutes! And this means your phone can now go from 1% to 100% in just 32 minutes! Like literally fast!

Powerful Chipset That Supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6

For a smooth user experience, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is powered with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core chipset along with a 6 nm architecture and support for 5G network speeds and Wi-Fi 6. Moreover, the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor now allows improved thermal control, system stability, and prolonged gaming sessions without any hurdles!

Best Visual Experience

Give your eyes a treat while watching your favourite series or playing games with a rich visual experience. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate that makes everything from scrolling through social media feeds to gaming feel smoother, faster, and more responsive! And the display is HDR10+ certified, which means you get richer, deeper colors across all the OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.

Capture Memories with Smarter Cameras

Boasting a rear 64 MP triple camera comprised of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro lens, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has rolled out its best camera features so that you capture images with high levels of detail and punchy color, even in low-light environments! The nightscape software and an improved Portrait Mode lets you capture sharp, sharable shots with the tap of a button. Even the video capture mode enables you to film with improved quality in low light, particularly in unevenly lit environments.

Slim Design & Signature Software

With just 7.8 mm of thickness, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the slimmest smartphone since the OnePlus 6T! And the mirror-like finish with flashy overtones imparts a luxurious polished feel.

Talking about the software integration, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes pre-installed with the most optimized version of OxygenOS 11, complete with an improved dark mode, new one-handed usage features, and more. The smartphone will also receive 2 years of Android version updates and 3 years of Android security patches.

Make the most of this sale and go grab your OnePlus Nord CE 2 that is now available from ₹23,999 at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and authorized partner stores.