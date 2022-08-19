EXCLUSIVE: Rajniesh Duggall on doing Sanjog: Hoping for mammoth popularity, TV takes you higher

Rajniesh Duggall, who has tasted success in films and the web space, is all set to try another arena - Television. The actor will be seen in the daily show, Sanjog, along with Kamya Panjabi, Rajat Dahiya, and Shefali Sharma Sethi. Rajniesh hopes for the show to make a place in the hearts of the audience and receive appreciation for his character Rajeev too. Rajniesh, who is looking forward to doing this show, spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about this new stint. Read on:

Rajniesh on his preparation for the role

"For Rajiv's role, I self-prepared myself, which I usually do with the character sketch, and go back with the history of the character. Rajiv and Rajniesh are not similar, but certain traits are. There are certain traits of Rajiv for which I had to look at other references and other points and think out of the box for how he would do it. If I am playing Rajiv, what would I do in that situation, how would I do it? So, I saw a few films and a couple of books that I read. In terms of physicality, I haven't changed much. Once I became a father, the looks were different compared to what was in the flashback," said Rajniesh Duggall.

On giving longer hours to TV shows

Sharing his opinion about investing long hours in doing a daily soap, Rajniesh Duggal said, "Doing TV becomes hard only when you are commitment-phobic, I am not. I love committing myself to my work and I am very cool, shooting 10-12 hours a day - be it heat, or cold, I'm fine with it. I've done different kinds of films and web shows but this is the first time I am doing a daily television show, which means a commitment of 10-12 hours every day back-to-back. The first few days were a little tough but now, I am having fun. It's going very smoothly. It's a good production house and it's a very interesting character that I am playing. So, I am having a lot of fun."

On looking forward to earning mammoth popularity with this TV show

"Oh yes. I do hope that Sanjog does really well and this character does really well and I gain a lot of popularity. I already have a fan following, who have been asking me to do television shows where they can see me every day. With Zee TV, a prime-time show, with a good production house, good script, good actors on the side, and a good director directing it. I have my fingers crossed that the show does really well, and for me too with the mammoth popularity. Obviously, it increases the bar, it takes you higher and that's what I am looking at," said the actor.

On him being absent from the promo and the responses received

The promos are obviously unique and they are getting a great response. I am also getting great responses. There are a lot of fan emails and messages asking 'Where are you in the promo?' So, that suspense will open slowly, and by the 22nd everybody will get to know the relationship between Amrita, Rajiv, and Tara. We just have our fingers crossed right now that everything goes smooth, everyone loves it and the audience gets entertained and the show goes on and on.

About his family

Sanjog is about going to any extent for your family. In real life too, Rajniesh is a family man. "Family means everything to me. My wife, my mother, my daughter, and everyone in the family, even the close friend circle, all of them are family to me. I would go to any extent to make them happy, to do things for them. Rajiv is also somewhat like that but yes, Rajiv has other traits also," concluded the actor.

