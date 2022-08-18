EXCLUSIVE: Kamya Panjabi on her character in Sanjog and refraining from doing 'typical saas-bahu' roles

Kamya Panjabi, who played a powerful character in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is back with another show, titled, 'Sanjog'. The actress plays the role of Gauri - a fearless woman, who lives with her family and shares an unexplainable relationship with her daughter. Kamya spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla before the show's premiere on Monday (August 22) and talked about her character, the preparations she underwent and a lot more. Read on:

Kamya on her preparation for this character

Every actor needs to prepare for his or her character. It's very important to prepare yourself. I also did a lot of homework, and preparation and am still working hard, so that I look like Gauri, and play her really well. My audience has given all of my characters lots of love, and I request them to love Gauri more.

Kamya on whether she's expressive in real life or not

Kamya Panjabi is shown as a tough woman, who cares for her onscreen daughter but doesn't express herself. In real life, is she expressive or hides her love beneath the tough demeanour? Answering this question, the talented actress said, "Yes, I am very very expressive as far as my daughter is concerned but in most of my relationships, I don't open up or express my feelings. As a mother, I am very strict too but when I have to express my love, I literally eat my daughter (laughs)."

On any resemblance between Gauri and Kamya

Kamya and Gauri are two different personalities, and I am working very hard for the audience to see the difference between my reel and real characters. Everyone is saying that 'you are very strong' and 'Gouri is also very strong'. With these questions coming my way, my work becomes more difficult.

On consciously choosing unconventional characters

Kamya Panjabi has done some off-beat roles and carved a separate identity for herself, when asked about this, she said, "Yes, it was a conscious decision. It wasn't like I took up whatever opportunities that came my way for the sake of minting money because that wasn't my motive. I observe the kind of roles and shows I want to do. I never wanted to play the typical saas, typical bahu, typical vamp in my career. I am not trying to be judgemental or against anything or anyone with all due respect but it's my personal choice to do something extraordinary each time. I am very selective about my roles and the character should make me feel excited and give me that kick while going to the shoot and playing the character. This is very important in my life because an actor builds the character by performing it well because the writer writes for every actor but that one actor performs for his/her own character. Then it becomes my duty to see how my character stands out beautifully and is different from my previous roles. Then it's my journey of working hard."

On working with the ensemble cast and the ambience on the set

"We have recently started shooting and I have a very small family that includes my husband, mother-in-law, and two small kids. The children don't talk, so we three are left, and the ambience is very good because all of us are good actors. So, the give and take is also very good. My family mostly shoots outdoors and there are action scenes also involved. So, it's too much fun. Ambience will be looked after later because right now my focus is too much on my work, and building the body language, my focus is only Gauri right now. Once the show is launched, and I'm immersed in Gauri then we'll discuss the ambience. I have to work really hard and move ahead. I am my own competition and want to outstand my previous character and make Gauri very big," concluded Kamya Panjabi.

