Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 10: Aadhya asks Shruti to stay away from Joshi Ben; Vanraj talks about moving out

Anupamaa, January 10, 2024 episode: Anupama promises Yashpal that she won't make any mistake henceforth. She thanks Yashpal's mother for convincing him to rehire her. Anupama's colleagues are happy for her and congratulate her. Anupama thanked them and returned Vikram his phone and money. Her colleagues leave the restaurant.

Anupama gets extremely happy thinking how she has got a second opportunity and she has to work hard to impress her boss. She thanks god for the opportunity and for sending Yashpal's mother.

Vanraj requests Baa to move out

Vanraj shows Baa his new client's project and informs her that the client is building a huge tower and complex area that will have all the facilities like a playground, security, etc. Vanraj tells Baa that she and Baapuji have worked hard all their lives. Baa tells Vanraj to talk about the point directly. Vanraj tells Baa that with time everything has changed and thus even they need to update.

Baa gets upset as Vanraj tells her to leave the house and move into this new tower. Baa warns Vanraj by telling him that this is the last time they are discussing this and she won't tolerate this topic again. She tells him that they will never leave the house.

Anupama gets happy as she waters the Tulsi plant and thanks god for the second opportunity. While cleaning the restaurant's glass, Anupama suddenly sees Aadhya's reflection. Later, she realizes it's just her hallucination. She worries about Aadhya and decides to call Shruti. However, she later decides not to call thinking that they will find it weird if she calls to inquire about Aadhya. Anupama prays for Aadhya and worries thinking how she often sees Aadhya's face.

Aadhya apologizes for her mistake

Aadhya says sorry to Shruti and Anuj for her behavior. Shruti consoles Aadhya and asks her to relax. Anuj asks Aadhya the reason for her behavior. Aadhya mentions that she doesn't know why she reacted this way. Anuj again asks Aadhya what triggered her to behave this way. Aadhya then tells Shruti to stay away from Joshi Ben as she doesn't like her vibe.

Aadhya adds that people like her act sweet and then enter your life and ruin it forever. Aadhya says god knows why Joshi Ben came here from India. Anuj asks her to behave and not talk badly. Anuj explains to her that Joshi Ben is older than her and she can't talk badly about her.

Anuj explains to her that Joshi Ben can be a nice person and she shouldn't speak like this. Aadhya again gets upset and tells Anuj that Joshi Ben isn't nice. She tells him that she is a bad person and walks away. Aadhya gets emotional thinking about Anupama. Anuj worries about Aadhya's behavior. Anuj thinks about Anupama.

Anupama asks Vikram if Shruti is going to come or not. Vikram tells her that on some days Shruti doesn't come. Anupama calls at Anuj's house and he answers. Anupama keeps the call quickly as she sees her boss.

Vanraj convinces Baa

Vanraj tries to convince Baa to move out of their house. He tells her that Kinjal and Toshu won't return and even Pakhi will return to Delhi soon. He tells her that there's some or the other issue in their house. Baa argues that even the new house will have problems. Vanraj shares with her that even he is tired of working.

He tells her that they will somehow manage in this old house but Ansh will not be able to take care of the house once he grows up. He tells Baa that he is doing everything for Ansh.

Baa tells Vanraj that even if she gets convinced to move out, Baapuji will never agree. She tells Vanraj to convince Baapuji and only if he agrees then she will move out. Pakhi overhears Baa and Vanraj's conversation. Baa tells Vanraj to convince Baapuji and not argue with him.

Shruti confides in to Anupama

Shruti arrives at the restaurant. Anupama tells Shruti that she can talk to her about her problems. Shruti confides in Anupama and tells her that her assignment got canceled and even Aadhya is acting weird. Shruti tells Anupama that Aadhya is acting rebellious and even she was the same when she was a kid. Anupama explains to her that teenagers act like this at this age.

Anupama tells Shruti how teenagers face difficulty with a lot of things but it's just because of their age. Shruti tells Anupama that Aadhya is a bridge between her and Anuj's relationship and now even she's acting weird. Anupama explains to Shruti that children can never harm their parents' relationship and it is always the situation that creates problems.

Shruti tells Anupama that Aadhya and Anuj have had a traumatic past and they have still not overcome it. Shruti tells her that she is unable to understand them and she keeps trying always. Shruti gets emotional and tells Anupama that she loves Anuj and that Aadhya is like her daughter. Shruti cries telling Anupama how she is unable to understand them.

Anupama consoles Shruti. Shruti asks Anupama to sit with her but Anupama tells her that Yashpal will get angry. Shruti tells Anupama how Anuj has said yes to the marriage but because of Aadhya there are some issues always. She shares with her how there's always some misunderstanding between them. Anupama tells Shruti that there are misunderstandings in every relationship and it keeps growing. Anupama recalls what Anuj told her five years ago. The episode ends.

