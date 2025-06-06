Anupamaa June 6, 2025 Episode Written Update: Maahi gets jealous of Raahi and Prem's closeness

Anupamaa June 6, 2025 Episode Update: When the neighbors mock Anupama, Jaspreet comes to her rescue. She saves her from all the taunts and scolds her for tolerating everything quietly. Jaspreet's roommate, Bharti, arrives and breaks down in tears. She tells Jaspreet how her ex-husband brainwashed her present partner.

Jaspreet mentions how Bharti's ex-husband cheated on her twice in four years. Anupama recalls how Vanraj cheated on her. Bharti confesses that she wants to live a happy life and have a family. Bharti asks Anupama for love advice. She remembers her time with Anuj and gets extremely emotional.

Advertisement

Meeta prepares for Raja's welcome. Parag reminds Meeta that he is coming along with his wife. Khyati taunts Meeta for getting excited about Raja's return, as he went out for two weeks just for vacation. Meeta then tells Khyati not to spoil her happiness. Meanwhile, Raja returns with his wife, Pari.

Everyone gets happy with Pari and Raja's return. Meeta taunts Pari for her weight. Maahi and Prem return from work, and the former taunts Pari and Raja for spending money. Khyati agrees with Maahi and mentions how everyone is spending too much money.

Parag tells Prem to return home on time as Raahi waits for him for dinner. Maahi informs Parag that she and Prem had dinner during the meeting. But Prem tells Raahi that he will have dinner with her. Khyati gets angry seeing Prem's affection for Raahi. Anupama

Here's what rank Anupamaa received last week

Anupama reaches at client's house to cook food. The client gives instructions to her. The client's husband tells her to be alert, as Anupama might steal anything. Anupama starts cooking. Meanwhile, Pari gets emotional seeing Raahi cook and remembers how she used to be earlier. Pari questions Raahi if she misses Anupama. Raahi avoids the question.

Advertisement

Maahi arrives and demands breakfast from Raahi. Prem arrives complaining that his shirt button is broken. Raahi stitches Prem's shirt button. Maahi gets jealous of Raahi and Prem's closeness. Pari gives her breakfast. Raahi and Prem share a special moment. The client's husband tries to misbehave with Anupama. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: The episode was watched on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa June 5, 2025 Episode Update: Kinjal misses Anupama after she learns about Toshu's new bad habit