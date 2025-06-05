Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 5, 2025 Episode Update: Abhira gets angry with Anshuman

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 5, 2025 Episode Update: Anshuman grabs Abhira's hands and as he tries to kiss them, she pushes him away angrily. Armaan ties ghungroos to Geetanjali and the latter prepares to practice dance with Maira. Abhira and Anshuman have a small argument. Anshuman explains to Abhira that he got out of control as he had a tasty home-cooked meal after a long time, and thus, he held her hand. He apologizes to Abhira for holding her hand. Kaveri and Vidya arrive and offer tasty desserts to Anshuman, but he refuses and leaves.

Abhira scolds Kaveri and Vidya for praising Anshuman too much. She then reminds them about the work they have to complete their order. Abhira expresses her frustration over eating an apple gourd and then asks Kaveri and Vidya to get back to work. Both again praise Anshuman, but Abhira leaves in anger to get groceries.

Geetanjali and Maira practise for the audition. When Armaan advises Geetanjali not to push herself much, she reminds him how she has to put herself to test to achieve something. Manisha and Kajal see Krish and Tanya spending quality time together. Kajal then asks Tanya to go home, but the former unknowingly mocks her. Manisha and Kajal insist Tanya to go home, and she leaves.

Maira praises Geetanjali in her sleep. Kaveri thinks about Anshuman and Abhira's marriage. When Kaveri expresses her wish to see them together, Vidya mentions how Abhira is still waiting for Armaan and her Pookie. She is firm that Abhira will not think about a second marriage. However, they end the conversation when Abhira arrives. Kaveri, Vidya and Abhira work hard all night to fulfil their order.

Geetanjali and Maira prepare for their dance. Armaan feeds curd to Maira for her performance. Maira asks him to feed Geetanjali too, and he does that. Armaan wishes luck to Maira. Geetanjali and Maira deliver an amazing performance, and everyone praises them.

Abhira reaches the electricity office and complains about her high electricity bill. The employee refuses to lodge her complaint. She then decides to take a stand against the wrong. She uploads a video on social media complaining about the electricity scam.

Maira falls amidst her performance, but Geetanjali covers up for her, leaving all amazed. Abhira lashes out at the electricity department employee for scamming the customers. She warns him, and so the employee decides to act right and requests Abhira not to upload the video.

Geetanjali and Maira don't win the audition, and the latter breaks down. Later, the organisers directly promoted Geetanjali and Maira to a third-level audition. Armaan, Geetanjali and Maira get extremely happy. Abhira, Kaveri and Vidya get happy as their electricity is back, and they are prepared for the cultural fair.

Abhira mentions how their life will change because of the cultural fair. Geetanjali and Maira will have to go to Udaipur for the third round of audition, but Armaan refuses. Maira argues. The episode ends.

