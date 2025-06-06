Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 6, 2025 Episode Update: Armaan reaches Udaipur, did he see Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 6, 2025 Episode Update: Armaan refuses to visit Udaipur for Maira's dance competition, while Maira is determined to go. Geetanjali is confused by Armaan's behavior as he tries to convince Maira not to attend the event, but Maira remains upset with him. Afterward, Armaan leaves for work, feeling worried about Maira. Geetanjali promises Armaan that she will take care of Maira in his absence.

Geetanjali attempts to convince Maira to listen to Armaan and skip the trip to Udaipur, but Maira remains adamant in her decision to go. Meanwhile, Abhira pitches a two-minute ready-made saree to Anshuman. He appreciates the pitch but suggests that Abhira should increase the saree's price, explaining that the high quality of her product justifies a higher cost.

At work, Armaan wants to keep his phone handy to stay in touch with Maira, but his boss gets angry and takes the phone away, forcing Armaan to focus on his work. During a discussion about their pitch, Anshuman tells Abhira about the importance of work flexibility. Although Abhira runs late, Anshuman orders coffee, and they enjoy it together. Meanwhile, Geetanjali and Maira listen to Armaan's radio show.

As Abhira is about to leave Anshuman's office, Krish arrives. Krish asks Anshuman to join him and Tanya for a movie, and the latter agrees. Anshuman tells Krish to ask Abhira to join them for the movie, as she is his family. Krish asks, but Abhira refuses. Anshuman asks Abhira about their family problems, but she denies commenting on it and asks Anshuman to question Krish.

Armaan returns home and sees that Maira is missing. He finds Maira's letter where she mentioned that she is going to Udaipur. He panics, thinking Maira has gone to Udaipur alone. He calls Geetanjali for help. Geetanjali informs him that she is with Maira. Armaan gets angry with Geetanjali. She informs Armaan that Maira was eloping to Udaipur alone and was very upset. She wanted to go to Udaipur anyhow.

Armaan gets upset and decides to go to Udaipur. He thinks how he has to go to Udaipur after 7 years to get his daughter back. He reaches the cultural fest and searches for Maira. Abhira prays for her business. Maira sees Armaan. The performers force Armaan and Abhira to dance. Both dance close to each other without seeing each other. Their hands touch each other, and both sense each other's presence. However, they don't see each other. Armaan meets Maira. The episode ends.

