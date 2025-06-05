EXCLUSIVE: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Narayani Shastri to play antagonist in Noyontara, spills beans on Bigg Boss 19

Narayani Shastri, who has been a part of numerous shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, will soon be seen in an upcoming supernatural thriller drama, Noyontara. Noyontara promises to mesmerize audiences like never before. Narayani will be seen playing dual roles in the show, one of a protagonist and one antagonist. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke in detail about her upcoming show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revamp and even disclosed being approached for Bigg Boss. Excerpts from the interview are below:

1- You’ve been in the industry for over 25 years. Which show was the turning point in your career?

For me, Piya Ka Ghar was a big turning point because it gave me strong visibility. But many people feel it was Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that made me truly popular. That show was loved by everyone and became a huge success. Both shows helped me grow as an actor. But now my all focus is on Noyontara, my upcoming show.

2- Ektaa Kapoor is bringing back Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Since you were part of the original, how do you feel about this?



It was one of the biggest shows ever on Indian TV. It changed everything when it came out. If it’s coming back, I’m sure Ekta (Ektaa Kapoor) will make it just as grand and interesting. She’s a genius when it comes to storytelling. I feel proud to have been part of the original and excited to see the new version.

3- There’s a buzz around Bigg Boss 19. Have you been approached for it? Would you say yes?

Yes, I have been approached before. But I have mixed feelings. I’m not sure if I would be comfortable in the Bigg Boss house. It’s a different kind of show — very intense. As for me, I’ll decide if the time and situation are right.

4- In Noyontara, you are seen playing two characters (twins) - the male protagonist's mother and the antagonist. What is easier for you to play and why?

Playing both roles has been smooth for me, but I enjoy the wicked one more. She’s unpredictable and exciting. It’s fun to play someone who’s so different from how we are in real life. The mother is more emotional and loving, but the wicked character lets me try new expressions, strong reactions, and even dark humor. That’s always more fun for an actor. Her anger and how she plans things to hurt others are the most negative parts. She reacts very strongly, and sometimes even cruelly. It’s tough to show such strong emotions in a way that feels real. But as an actor, I enjoy taking on these challenges. It lets me show a side that is dramatic and intense.

5- What should audiences look out for when they watch the show?

Viewers should watch Noyantara for pure entertainment. There’s drama, mystery, emotion, and lots of twists. It’s full of surprises and powerful scenes. You won’t get bored. It’s made to keep you hooked and give you something exciting every day.

Speaking about Noyontara, the supernatural show will premiere on June 9 at 8:30 PM.

