Who is Sufi Motiwala? Meet The Traitors contestant who calls out celebrities for their fashion looks

The highly anticipated web show The Traitors, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is set to grace our screens this month. The trailer for this star-studded show was released last month and has generated immense buzz. Featuring an ensemble cast of prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, The Traitors includes contestants ranging from well-known social media figures to actors and other notable names. Among these contestants is Sufi Motiwala. But who is Sufi Motiwala?

Who is Sufi Motiwala?

Sufi Motiwala is a 21-year-old social media personality who gained fame for his sharp and unfiltered commentary on celebrity fashion. He shares videos on Instagram, where his bold and sometimes caustic tone has attracted him huge popularity.

In an interview with Wion, Sufi expressed that he has wanted to be a fashion critic since he was in 10th grade.

He aspired to become a fashion editor at the age of 15 or 16. However, he found his niche in the social media landscape when the opportunity arose.

Sufi is known for his candid critiques of celebrities’ designer outfits and styling, voicing his opinions on various prominent names in the industry.

In 2024, he joined the Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), a firm focused on nurturing the next generation of creative minds making waves in the digital realm.

Among his favorite designers are Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta, and Tarun Tahiliani.

Sufi's fashion commentaries have also sparked controversies.

Currently, Motiwala boasts 368k followers on Instagram.

He is set to star in his first OTT show, The Traitors.

The Traitors:

Set against the luxurious backdrop of Rajasthan, The Traitors features 20 celebrity contestants who will engage in planning, betrayal, and strategy to demonstrate their skills throughout the show. As we approach its premiere, fans can meet the 20 celebrity participants of The Traitors.

On May 30, Amazon Prime released the official first trailer, offering a sneak peek into this upcoming reality show. Filmed at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, the show centers around the theme of good versus evil, with contestants competing to outlast one another. They will be divided into two groups: one comprising good citizens and the other made up of Mafias.

The Traitors will premiere on Prime Video on June 12, with new episodes airing every Thursday at 8 PM.

