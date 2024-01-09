Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 9: Anupama gets her job back; Anuj breaks down after realizing his hallucination

Anupamaa, January 9, 2024 episode: Anuj shares with Anupama how he has been unable to forget her love. He tells her that he didn't forget her even for a second. Anuj tells Anupama he even confessed to Shruti that he loves Anupama immensely. Anuj mentions how even after telling this to Shruti, she is convinced to marry her. Anuj tells Anupama that Shruti loves him a lot, which is why he is marrying her.

Anuj informs Anupama that he is marrying Shruti because Choti Anu needs a mother. He scolds Anupama for leaving him and Choti Anu forever. He asks Anupama that he only told her once to leave them and she broke her ties with him and Choti Anu and left forever. He questions Anupama about why she left them. He shared with Anupama that he wanted to stop her but couldn't deny her wish to go, so he let her go.

Anuj apologizes to Anupama on his and Choti Anu's behalf and gets emotional as he requests her to come home with him. He cries and tells her that he can't live without her. Anuj soon realizes he was dreaming about meeting Anupama and returns to reality. Anuj looks for Anupama but can't find her. Anupama passes by behind Anuj. Anuj sees someone similar to Anupama and runs behind the woman. Later, he discovers that she isn't Anupama. He feels that Anupama is nearby.

Vanraj cracks a deal

Vanraj receives a message and informs Baa that he has cracked a deal at the party which he and Kavya attended. Baa gets happy. Dimpy congratulates Vanraj and tells him that she will make Halwa for prasad. Baa tells Dimpy that she will make it. Vanraj thanks Kavya for attending the party with him and tells her that his good impression has been created as he attended the party with his wife.

Vanraj tells Kavya that his boss' wife even asked him why he didn't make her meet Kavya earlier. Kavya taunts Vanraj by telling him how he never took his wife Anupama to the party and now he has started taking her just to create an impression. She further taunts Vanraj by saying that he is behind impressing an American client whereas Anupama must have impressed the entire America.

Anupama requests Vikram to convince their boss. Vikram informs Anupama that Yashpal is angry at her and will take time to calm down. Anupama gets emotional and asks Vikram to request their boss as it is difficult to stay out the night in an unknown country.

Vanraj and Kavya argue

Vanraj slams Kavya for speaking too much against him. Kavya gives it back by telling Vanraj how he wants a housewife but also wants to disrespect those who do everything for him. Vanraj mentions how Anupama was not someone he could have taken to parties. Kavya slams him by saying how he never allowed Anupama to go out and live her life, never took her to parties, and never allowed her to have confidence. Kavya points out Vanraj's mistake.

Kavya informs Vanraj that when Anupama found her independence after marrying Anuj, she made a name for herself in the dance industry, managed a house and business and now she is in America because of her hard work. Kavya praises Anupama and mentions how she is confident and successful despite the problems that life throws at her.

Aadhya panics

Aadhya dreams about Anupama and panics. Anuj consoles her. Aadhya tells Anuj that she doesn't want to live in America and wants to move away from the country. Shruti arrives and offers juice to Aadhya which is made by Joshi Ben. Aadhya throws the glass and it breaks. Aadhya tells Shruti to not talk about Joshi Ben and walks away.

Shruti worries thinking how she can never be Aadhya's mother despite whatever she does. Anuj tells Shruti to not try to be someone else just be the way she is. Anuj tells Shruti that Aadhya will be fine in some time and this too shall pass.

Anupama stands outside the restaurant waiting for her boss' forgiveness. Two men stare at Anupama. She suddenly panics when Yashpal's mother touches her. Anupama apologizes to Yashpal's mother and tells her that she thought there were goons.

Dimpy and Pakhi get into an argument

Ishaani complains to Dimpy about Pakhi's behavior. Ishaani tells Dimpy that Pakhi doesn't spend time with her and is either working or going out with her friends. Dimpy explains to Ishaani that Pakhi has work so she doesn't find time to spend with her. Ishaani tells Dimpy that even she works at home but she still spends time with her. Ishaani tells Dimpy that she doesn't like Pakhi.

Pakhi listens to their conversation and shouts at Ishaani. Pakhi yells at Ishaani for speaking badly about her and warns her that she will lock her in the dark room. Dimpy gets angry and tells Pakhi to behave with her daughter as she is a kid. Pakhi accuses Dimpy of brainwashing her daughter and provoking her against her. Dimpy asks Pakhi why would she do it. Pakhi tells Dimpy that she is jealous of her as she is an independent woman.

Pakhi accuses Dimpy of influencing her daughter against her and tells Dimpy that she can't be successful like her. Dimpy tells Pakhi that she doesn't wish to be like her. Pakhi shouts at her daughter and tells her that she will not tolerate it if she talks to Dimpy. She pulls Ishaani towards her and drags her away from Dimpy. Dimpy cries thinking how people she loves disappear from her life. Dimpy misses Anupama and cries thinking how she is alone and she needs Anupama.

Anupama gets her job back

Yashpal's mother shouts at him for firing Anupama from the job. She tells Yashpal to behave like an Indian man and be generous to needy people. His mother gets upset at him for firing Anupama and asks him where will she go in this cold weather. Yashpal's mother tells him to ask Anupama the reason for being late and understand her problem. She tells him how it is difficult for a woman to stay out at night.

Yashpal's mother tells him that if he fires Anupama from the job then even she will leave their house. Yashpal agrees with his mother to rehire Anupama at the restaurant. Anupama breaks down in tears and thanks Yashpal and his mother. The episode ends.

