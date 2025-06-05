Anupamaa June 5, 2025 Episode Update: Kinjal misses Anupama after she learns about Toshu's new bad habit

Anupamaa June 5, 2025 Episode Update: Raahi handles all house chores and manages the staff members. She then sees a pamphlet for a dance academy and recalls her and Anupama's dream of a dance academy. Parag notices this. Anupama struggles in Mumbai's crowd. She has a light-hearted conversation on the train with a girl who sells earrings. While talking to a co-passenger, Anupama shares her life story that she earns money by cooking at other people's houses and prays for someone.

On the other hand, Leela complains on the phone about their bad destiny, whereas Kinjal is working. Toshu leaves for work but takes money from Kinjal as he doesn't have money. Leela and Pakhi argue. Pakhi mentions how she is lucky that they have a new parlor in partnership with Meeta. Kinjal asks Pakhi to leave their house as the latter complains about living with the Shah family. Pakhi then asks Ishaani to get married to a rich boy.

Kinjal learns about Toshu's new bad habit and which is gambling. She misses Anupama as their family is destroyed. Anupama gets blessings from beggars as she feeds them food. Meanwhile, Hasmukh also continues to donate food in the name of Anu Ki Rasoi. He thanks Kinjal for contributing money to donate in Anupama's name. Kinjal mentions how Anupama's business should be continued. Raahi and Prem plan to go out.

Parag advices Raahi to forget all problems as she and Prem are going out after many days. Raahi is happy, but Prem cancels the plan because of urgent work at the office. Khyati is relieved as their plan is cancelled and thinks how Raahi should stay away from Prem. Parag reminds Raahi about her dreams and encourages her to start working on her dream of opening a dance academy. Khyati gets angry at Parag.

While talking to Parag, Khyati reminds him how Raahi was the reason for Aryan's death. Parag tries to explain to Khyati that Raahi was not at fault. He tells her how Raahi has lost herself. Meanwhile, Anupama hears the noise of the ghungroo in the train. She recalls bad memories and decides not to revisit those memories.

Raahi decides to start dancing again, but remembers Aryan's death. Prarthana shares with Kinjal how it is taking time for her divorce from Gautam. Everyone complains when as electricity goes off. Pakhi and Leela again argue. Ansh checks that Toshu hasn't paid the electricity bill. He tells him that he is paying the bill and warns him not to spend the money on gambling. Prarthana misses Anupama. Anupama's neighbors taunt her for being alone and having no family. The episode ends.

