Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Will Raahi follow Anupama's footsteps?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Anupamaa has captivated audiences for years, building a strong fanbase. The show has consistently entertained viewers and continues to do so. Recently, the creators introduced a new twist in Anupama's life. She has decided to leave her family and her dreams behind to start a new life in Mumbai. Inspired by her mother, Anupama’s daughter Raahi decides to follow in her footsteps after receiving encouragement from Parag.

Star Plus recently shared a new promo for Anupamaa on their official social media page, giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming developments. In the promo, Anupama is seen traveling on a local train when she notices a young girl wearing ghungroos. Meanwhile, Parag reminds Raahi of her dream to open a dance academy and encourages her to pursue it.

Anupama is hurt as she vows not to revisit her dreams of dancing and decides to avoid touching the ghungroos. Meanwhile, Raahi, inspired by her mother's journey, chooses to embark on her own path and puts on ghungroos to pursue her dream of starting a dance academy.

Watch Anupamaa Upcoming Twist here-

The caption of this promo read, "Jab zindagi har mod par imtihaan leti hai, tab sapne apne aap peeche reh jaate hain Anupama ka sapna bhi kahin kho gaya hai ya usne khud hi chhod diya?"

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, it was seen that Aryan passed away due to a drug overdose. Anupama was accused of Aryan's death, and because of this, she decided to leave her family to start a new life in Mumbai. Here, Anupama will be seen living alone and focusing on the new chapter. This latest twist in Anupamaa can be watched from June 4 at 10 PM.

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles, Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020. After the new twist, Randeep Rai and Manish Goel have taken an exit from the show as the storyline progresses in a new direction.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

