Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Rishabh's sweetness to Bhagyashree's possessiveness, fans react to Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi's chemistry

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season is one of the most anticipated shows of this month. After much wait, the Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi starrer is set to premiere soon. Ahead of the show's premiere, the makers are releasing promos to offer insight to the audience about the upcoming storyline of the show. In the new promo, fans are witnessing Harshad's character Rishabh's sweetness and Shivangi's character Bhagyashree's possessiveness.

Advertisement

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on their official social media page. In the promo, it can be seen that Rishabh and Bhagyashree go to the gym together. In the gym, a few boys tease Rishabh and indirectly mock women. This leaves Bhagyashree angry, and Rishabh decides to teach a sweet lesson to those guys. Rishabh goes shirtless, leaving all the girls amazed. When a girl faints, one of those guys is unable to lift the girl. Rishabh easily lifts her and even feeds her a dessert.

All girls surround Rishabh and praise his cooked meal and his chiselled body. When a girl touches Rishabh's body, Bhagyashree arrives in order to distance him from the other girls. Before leaving, Bhagyashree taunts the boys for their rude behavior. She even taunts Rishabh for smiling too much.

The caption of this promo read, "Happily married hona sabka khawab hai.. Par kaise? Yeh sirf inka raaz hai."

Advertisement

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's heart-winning chemistry was enough to make fans go gaga. As soon as the promo was out, fans flooded the comment section of this post. One fan wrote, "Harshad Chopda is looking cute and hot. Can't wait!! 16 June come fast," another fan commented, "Bhagyashree's coming to steal our hearts!!" and so on the comments continued.

Check fans reaction here-

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the new season of the show will showcase the ideal relationship between a husband and wife. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will premiere on June 16 at 8:30 PM. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi in Bade Acche Lagte Hain to Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda's sizzling chemistry onscreen