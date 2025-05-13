Jhanak: Show takes 20-year leap; will female protagonist Hiba Nawab continue or exit?

Jhanak, the show that has been winning the hearts of the audience for a few years now, is in the news as the makers are set to introduce a big twist. To keep viewers engaged, the hit show is set to take a generational leap. Yes, Jhanak will take a 20-year leap soon, bringing a fresh twist to the show and introducing fresh faces. Amidst this, fans were curious whether lead actors Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja would be a part of the show. Now, Hiba has confirmed that she won't be a part of Jhanak.

In a conversation with India Forums, Hiba Nawab, who played the female protagonist in Jhanak since its inception, confirmed her departure from Jhanak. As per reports, with the leap, the lead actors Hiba, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma will be taking an exit from the show. It is said that the actors are uncomfortable playing much older versions of their characters and have mutually decided to exit Jhanak.

While talking to the portal, Hiba Nawab confirmed that Jhanak is taking a leap, and she will not be a part of the show post-leap. For the uninformed, the makers were planning to take a leap in Jhanak a few months ago; however, they had postponed this decision. Now that the show is set to take a jump, it will see major changes such as a new storyline and a fresh star cast.

Earlier, when the show completed 100 episodes, Hiba expressed her joy at her show ranking in the top 5. Hiba had told Pinkvilla, "We are extremely thrilled and happy that we are among the top 5 shows across channels. I'd like to thank my audiences; it is because of them that we are where we are. It feels ah-mazing!"

Jhanak has been one of the most-watched daily soaps on Indian Television screens. The show often manages to rank in the top 10 due to its interesting storyline. The show stars Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma, Dolly Sohi, and others in key roles.

