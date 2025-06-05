Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas 'Struggles' Abroad as Daughter Fights Royals and Builds Empire, Know Where He's Staying

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, is reportedly finding it difficult to adjust to his new life in the Philippines. The retired TV lighting director relocated to Cebu Island earlier this year, moving from his longtime home in Rosarito, Mexico, near the US border. His son, Thomas Markle Jr., also moved with him.

Advertisement

The decision to move was part of Thomas Sr.’s effort to begin a new chapter in a more peaceful and affordable environment. He initially stayed at a 3-star hotel before settling into a USD 670-per-month high-rise apartment on the island. But the transition hasn’t been easy.

A source told The New York Post, “Thomas and his son took the plunge and moved to Southeast Asia. It’s been hard but they have each other.”

Locals say the hot and humid climate in Cebu has taken a toll on Thomas Sr.’s health. With summer temperatures ranging from 80 to 100 degrees and humidity reaching 90%, the adjustment has been physically demanding.

“There are only two types of weather in Cebu: hot and humid, and hot and humid and raining,” a source told The Mirror. “It’s brutal even for men half his age, but it’s still sad to see him looking as though he’s struggling.” The Emmy award-winning lighting director has reportedly been using a cane to walk on Cebu’s uneven streets.

Advertisement

Why did Thomas Markle move to the Philippines?

Before the move, Thomas Markle shared that he wanted to live in a calmer setting. In an interview with the Daily Mail in January, he said he was ready for a change, sharing that he had felt stuck in a rut and wanted to meet new people and experience kindness.

He described Southeast Asia as a place full of culture and beauty. He also mentioned that he wasn’t running away but was looking for a more positive life. Speaking about his daughter, he said he saw news about Meghan every day but held no ill will toward her.

Thomas Markle has not spoken to Meghan Markle since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Their strained relationship worsened after his stroke in 2022. He has never met his grandchildren, Archie or Lilibet, who turned 4 on June 4.

ALSO READ: Princess Lilibet Turns 4: Meghan Markle Drops UNSEEN Pics of Her ‘Beautiful Girl’ Amid Prince Harry’s Royal Feud