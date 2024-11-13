'I love you:' Sriti Jha's birthday wish for 'alag and ajeeb' BFF and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-actor Arjit Taneja will leave you in awe

When we talk about the most beloved best friend duos in the television industry, one pair that stands out is Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. Both of them are currently playing the lead roles in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. They share a bond that goes beyond the confines of their roles. Neither of them shies away from expressing admiration for each other, and recently, Sriti posted a heartfelt note for Arjit wishing him on his birthday.

Sriti shared a touching video that beautifully captures some of the joyful moments she has shared with Arjit. In her heartfelt caption, the actress expressed, "Alag to hai tu (aur ajeeb bhi) Isiliye apna hai. Har baar caption birthday wish se zyada thank you note ban jata hai… lekin tu roz thank you bolne bhi nahi dega."

"Thank you for making my days better :))) @arjitaneja I love you in ways that’ll go reported on instagram. (I recommend wearing a helmet in my presence) Happy birthday Arjit," she added.

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to her birthday wish, Taneja commented, "To thankyou and sorry and being ajeeb forever. Again thankyou for everything always and forever. Love you."

Take a look at his comment here:

Further, a fan wrote, "Sriti's wish and her words are always precious than anything." Another comment read, "God protect this bond forever."

For the uninitiated, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja share a close bond. Both actors maintain an active social media presence and keep treating fans with their unseen snapshots. Their romantic pictures from the sets of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye are no less than a beautiful dream for the viewers.

Advertisement

Workwise, Sriti made her acting debut in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, a teen drama. Later, she appeared in shows such as Shaurya Aur Suhani, Rakt Sambandh, Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava, and more. She earned a major breakthrough owing to her role as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, opposite Shabir Ahluwalia.

On the other hand, Arjit Taneja began his television journey with the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 6 and Box Cricket League. The viewers also noticed him in TV series, including Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Bahu Begum, and Nath—Zewar Ya Zanjeer and Banni Chow Home Delivery.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha posts pictures from her SOLO trip to Italy; Shabir Ahluwalia drops quirkiest comment