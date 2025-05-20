Netizens are angry with Jhanak's upcoming twist; WATCH to know why

Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, has been a highly watched daily soap on Indian Television. The show often kept the audience hooked with its interesting twists and turns. Now, Jhanak is set to take a generation leap, and both lead actors will be taking an exit from the show. However, before this, the makers dropped a new promo offering fans a glimpse of the upcoming twist in the show. But netizens quickly expressed their anger at the latest promo because, again, they are witnessing Jhanak and Anirudh's separation.

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Jhanak on their official social media handle. In this promo, Jhanak (played by Hiba Nawab) dreams about her happy life with Anirudh (played by Krushal Ahuja) and their two kids. When she wakes up, she gets disappointed as her family is separated. While Jhanak is with the newborn, Anirudh lives separately with their daughter. Anirudh also dreams about being with Jhanak, but lives in denial.

The caption of this promo read, "uch rishte pal bhar ke hote hain… par unka intezaar, zindagi bhar rehta hai. Jhanak aur Anirudh—ek kahani jo adhuri reh gayi…Par kya is baar takraayegi taqdeer se jeet?"

Watch Jhanak's promo here-

After this promo was shared, fans quickly took over the comment section to express their anger and disappointment. It has been a long time since fans have been eagerly waiting to see Jhanak and Anirudh's love story and peaceful life. However, the makers have constantly introduced a storyline that disappointed fans.

A fan commented on this post, "Bestest jodi awesome chemistry krushi 's emotional scene was amazing but worst story writing..we want to see you together in the beautiful love story...vaise bhi is show se hume kuch nahi mila..."

Another fan expressed anger on the storyline and wrote, "Fabulous actors. but worst storyline ever We wanted to see Jhanak as progressing lady and ani and jhanak to stay together" and many other netizens commented.

Take a look at fans comments here-

Jhanak stars Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma, Dolly Sohi, and others in key roles. The show will soon take a 20-year generation leap, introducing fresh lead actors.

