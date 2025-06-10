CID 2: Daya and Shreya's reunion, nostalgic fans say 'makers just used her for TRP...'

CID, India's longest crime show, continues to dazzle its fans with its second installment. CID Season 2 is serving the entertainment quotient at its best with a mix of nostalgia, unexpected twists and turns, and whatnot! The latest development of the show has taken the internet by storm, leaving fans in mixed feelings as Daya and Inspector Shreya reunite.

The reboot version is grabbing the eyeballs of the CID fans, who still reminisce about the romantic angle between Daya and Shreya. The sequence met with mixed reactions on social media. Some are getting nostalgic and thanking the makers for bringing back Inspector Shreya, played by Janvi Chedda. Meanwhile, a significant section of the audience is disappointed, as she was shown for only a few seconds throughout the entire episode.

A social media user wrote, "Absolutely loved Saturday's episode (49). But, honestly very disappointed with yesterday's episode (50). After waiting so long to see Shreya back, she was barely there for even 30 seconds. It felt like the makers just used her for TRP. @sonytv please bring her back properly."

Another commented, "In just 3 mint @janvicg captured whole internet (with cry and heart emojis)." Another user wrote, "her entry brought back so many emotions (with heart emoji)." A X user tweeted, "17 years old me is crying". Another user expressed her feelings, "I still remember the epi wen Shreya got engaged to someone else and how heartbroken Daya was (with two heartbreak emoticons)."

For the unversed, Inspector Shreya entered the CID bureau along with her little daughter. As Shreya approached the office, Daya and the team remained shocked for a few seconds and couldn't believe her arrival. Amid the tense reactions, Daya approached her and started playing with her daughter.

Soon after Shreya's arrival, fans started demanding the comeback of Shradda Musale, who was seen as Sarika in CID and had a romantic arc with Inspector Abhijeet.

