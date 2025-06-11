BTS' Jimin calls TXT's Yeonjun's handwriting 'kinda bad', Jungkook jokes about it being similar to his, WATCH fun moment

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook celebrated a major achievement on June 11, with the conclusion of their 1-year, 6-month mandatory military service. Their return to civilian life was met with overwhelming support and adoration from fans and peers in the K-pop industry. The duo recently sat for a Weverse live where they showed off the welcome back letters their TXT hoobaes (juniors) gave them and offered glimpses of the sweet and fun bond between the two groups.

See how TXT members welcomed back BTS seniors Jimin and Jungkook

TXT members showered Jimin and Jungkook with lovely bouquets and handwritten letters, echoing the sweet gestures RM and V received from them a day before. Both of them called TXT "our friends" and read the letters with great attention. The BTS duo expressed their gratitude for being touched by TXT's sweet gesture on the occasion of their military discharge. However, the thank you note soon turned into a Yeonjun roasting session. Know how.

Jimin and Jungkook's hilarious comment on Yeonjun's handwriting

Jimin said, "Yeonjun's handwriting is kinda bad," making Jungkook laugh. He then checked the letter written for BTS' golden maknae (the youngest member) and thought it was at least better than what he had received. As he had a hard time deciphering what was written on his letter, Jungkook sarcastically said, "Yeonjun's handwriting is kinda similar to mine…is it not?" The hilarious comment made Jimin laugh and explain, "Ah, so cute."

According to Jungkook, "Beomgyu has the best handwriting," while Jimin was focused on Yeonjun, saying his "handwriting keeps catching my eye." Them sharing such details on a live broadcast showcased how close the two BIGHIT groups were.

Jimin then revealed that the TXT members wanted to have a meal with them. Yeonjun also mentioned wanting to be treated to a drink by Jungkook.

On hearing that, Jimin said that Jungkook should treat his junior, and he agreed to it. One of the TXT members also wrote about them thinking Jimin "got cooler after going to the military." Finally, Jimin mentioned all the TXT members individually and thanked Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai for the meaningful gesture.

