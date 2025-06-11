BTS' Jimin asks fans to return home amid safety concerns due to overcrowding near HYBE building: 'Thank you for waiting'

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have completed their military service. They officially got discharged on the morning of June 11, 2025. The pair had enlisted together on December 12, 2023, serving as active-duty soldiers in the Army’s 5th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade.

However, as more fans gathered outside the HYBE building, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite idols, Jimin’s concern grew visibly. He made several heartfelt appeals, urging them to prioritize their safety. Despite his gratitude, he gently asked fans to return home.

Advertisement

Jimin gently asks fans to leave

Following their official discharge, Jimin and Jungkook appeared at Yeoncheon Public Stadium in Gyeonggi Province. There, they greeted a crowd of reporters and dedicated fans waiting to welcome them back. While no formal event was organized, the atmosphere was filled with warmth and celebration.

Later, the duo returned to HYBE headquarters, where J-Hope, always the ray of sunshine, joined the staff to throw a surprise party. Video shared on social media showed the two surrounded by balloons, cakes, cheers, and music as the room lit up with flashing lights and laughter.

Not long after, the pair went live to interact directly with fans. During the stream, Jimin, ever known for his gentle heart, grew visibly concerned when he heard that fans were still waiting outside the HYBE building despite the heat. Expressing gratitude, he, along with Jungkook, kindly asked them to return home and get some rest.

Advertisement

A Weverse message followed

When the crowd outside did not disperse fully, Jimin took an extra step by posting a sincere message on Weverse to ARMY. In his post, he wrote, "Hello ARMY, it's Jimin. I want to say thank you to all the ARMY who waited for today. I was really happy. I urgently need to ask you one very important favor."

The post read, "As I mentioned before, because the temperature outside is very high and it's a narrow alley, a dangerous situation could arise... I sincerely thank you for coming to find me/coming here, but I would be so grateful if you could please go home today. Please."

What's next for BTS?

Jimin and Jungkook's return marks a major moment for BTS and ARMY. The group's military hiatus, which has been ongoing since December 2022, is nearly over. RM and V were discharged just a day earlier, and SUGA is scheduled to complete his alternative service on June 21.

Advertisement

With only days left until SUGA's discharge, all seven BTS members are finally on the cusp of reuniting. Though official group activity plans have yet to be revealed, anticipation is soaring for what comes next. For now, fans are simply celebrating the long-awaited return of Jimin and Jungkook. Even after completing their military service, one thing hasn't changed: their endless love and care for ARMY.

How much were you giggling while watching Jimin and Jungkook's live stream? Be honest, ARMY! Whether you caught every second of their post-discharge chaos or rewatched the clips a dozen times - how loud was your giggle level while watching Jimin and Jungkook laugh, tease, and just be their adorable selves on live? Vote below! Screamed, wheezed, and replayed it 10 times Full-on giggling like a schoolkid Soft chuckles here and there

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope becomes ‘incharge of welcoming party’ for Jimin and Jungkook’s military discharge, watch him hyping them