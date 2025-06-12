Does Travis Kelce Carry Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s ‘Special Items’ in His Gym Bag? Fans Think So

Travis Kelce’s gym bag has become the talk of the town after the Kansas City Chiefs star got a pink cover peeking out. The fans of Taylor Swift and her beau wondered if the NFL star was carrying the musician’s ERAS tour book with him to his workout session. Some of the eagle-eyed fans took to their social media accounts to share their reactions.

As Kelce stepped out in a baseball cap, a grey shirt and shorts, with his printed gym bag, the eyes of the audience went straight to the pink and silver hardcover. A fan went on to ask, “HELLO IS THAT THE ERAS TOUR BOOK???” on his X account.

What is Taylor Swift’s ERAS tour book about?

Swift released a book version of her hit tour in 2024, which included more than 500 looks of the musician that she carried out on the stage in concerts across the globe.

At the time of the book release, the Fortnight singer wrote on X, “This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way.”

Meanwhile, Kelce’s alleged gesture comes after he accompanied his girlfriend to a wedding as a date. The duo was seen enjoying their time dancing while seated at their table.

Previously, the couple also enjoyed a date night in Florida. Kelce and Swift complemented each other’s outfits, as the Grammy-winning musician donned a black mini dress with straps and a sweetheart neckline. She tied her hair in a bun and opted for a matching pair of shoes.

As for Kelce, he chose to go with a black shirt, but his patterned pants caught the attention, making the fans react on social media.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating each other since July 2023, and are often spotted on dates and enjoying each other’s company.

