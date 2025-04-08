CID: Dayanand Shetty BREAKS silence on Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's track coming to an end

The iconic TV show CID has been in the news of late as Shivaji Satam, the actor who played ACP Pradyuman, will no longer be a part of the hit series. Shivaji Satam's track has ended in CID, leaving many fans disappointed. The show is known for its hit trio—Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava. However, in a recent interview, Dayanand aka Daya admitted that the team was not informed about Shivaji Satam's track coming to an end.

While talking to TellyChakkar, Dayanand Shetty addressed the sudden exit of Shivaji Satam from CID and revealed how nobody was aware of the makers' decision to conclude ACP Pradyuman's track. He shared, "It was a creative decision made by the channel and the production house, and I must say, it took us all by surprise."

Sharing an update on Shivaji Satam, Dayanand mentioned that the veteran actor is currently not shooting for CID as his track has ended. Shetty even shared that Satam's absence was felt on the sets and the entire cast and crew were missing him. "We've not been given any insight into the reasoning behind it. We're honestly not in a position to comment further," Shetty said.

In the latest promo, ACP Pradyuman was seen dead in a blast, leaving the CID team devastated. While the team mourned the loss of their beloved ACP sir, they also pledged to kill Barboza.

While talking to Bombay Times, Shivaji Satam spoke about ACP Pradyuman's track ending in CID. He stated that he has "no clue" about his track's conclusion. Satam explained that he has taken a break from the show, and the makers know what lies ahead.

For the uninformed, Parth Samthaan has been roped in CID. Parth won't be replacing Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman but he will be seen playing ACP Anshuman. Since he will be a young ACP, fans can expect his clashes with Daya and Abhijeet in the show.

The new season of CID returned on December 21, 2024, and airs Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

