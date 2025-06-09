Anupamaa June 9, 2025 Episode Written Update: Raahi decides to visit Mumbai with Prem, here's why

Anupamaa June 9, 2025 Episode Written Update: Anupama prepares cake as Bharti and Jaspreet try to cheer her up. She dreams of seeing Raahi and gets extremely emotional. She extends birthday wishes to Raahi. Meanwhile, everyone in the Kothari family celebrates Raahi's birthday. Maahi gets jealous of Raahi and Prem's closeness. Anupama celebrates Raahi's birthday with Jaspreet and Bharti and Raahi accidentally bumps into Khyati.

Khyati loses her calm seeing Raahi's birthday celebration. She gets angry after seeing everyone celebrate Raahi's birthday and forgetting Aryan's death. Parag gets angry at Khyati's behavior for being upset m as it has been 8 months since Aryan passed away. Khyati lashes out at Prem for celebrating Raahi's birthday. She accuses Anupama of being responsible for Aryan's death while pointing at Raahi. Khyati destroys the decoration and creates drama.

Parag asks her not to shout as Vasundhara is sleeping. He mentions how even he cannot forgive Anupama, but stresses that it is not right to punish Raahi. Khyati walks away in anger, accusing Raahi of celebrating her birthday. Raahi breaks down in guilt. Maahi then manipulates Khyati, informing her that Raahi wanted to celebrate her birthday, so she demanded a celebration from Prem. Khyati mentions how even Raahi should have gone with Anupama.

Raahi gets emotional seeing how her birthday celebration ended. She then expresses her anger toward Anupama and says how her life changed because of her. The next morning, everyone prays. As Raahi touches Khyati's feet, she doesn't react. Prem asks Khyati to be happy for Raahi. Khyati blesses her. Maahi gets disappointed. Everyone wishes Raahi.

Parag informs Raahi about the dance institute and tells her that she should go and meet the teacher, and he will guide her. Prem becomes happy. Parag and Prem motivate Raahi to fulfil her dream. Parag informs Raahi that the teacher is in Mumbai, and she should prepare to go to Mumbai. Raja and Pari encourage her. Maahi and Khyati are shocked.

Khyati opposes that Raahi shouldn't leave her family and go. Prem mentions how even he goes for work trips, and there shouldn't be a problem at home without Raahi. Parag asks Prem to join. Maahi questions why Prem is going. Pari praises the dance teacher and mentions how he is popular.

Bharti asks Rupali to go to Manohar's house as the latter needs a cook. Manohar is a dance teacher. Bharti encourages her to go out bravely. Prem gets happy seeing Raahi's happiness. Raahi is also happy as she is set to go to Mumbai. They discuss how she has a big opportunity to go to Mumbai.

Anupama is scared to step out, but she encourages herself. Meeta and Khyati get into an argument as former accuses latter of spending too much money on charity. Pakhi reaches Kothari's house to meet Meeta.

Anupama fears as she feels something wrong will happen. The neighbours then insult Anupama after seeing the viral video and accuse her of being characterless. They decide to oust Anupama from their colony, but she escapes and enters her house. The episode ends.

