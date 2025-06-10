Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth share first pic as they welcome second baby: 'Our family is complete now'

Popular celebrity couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have embraced parenthood again. The duo welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Taking to her official social media handle, Ishita announced the delightful news to her fans. She posted a beautiful family picture from the hospital and we cannot get enough of it.

In the shared picture, the Drishyam actress is seen holding the newborn in her arms. Hiding her face, she added a red heart emoji on the baby girl's face. Her husband, Vatsal, was seen embracing their little munchkin, Vaayu and is standing beside Ishita. While Vaayu is busy looking at his sister, the Tarzan: The Wonder Car actor smiles, looking at the camera.

In the caption, Ishita Dutta wrote, “From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl."

As soon as the good news made its way on social media, the comment section began flooding with congratulatory wishes. Showering affection, one of the users commented, “Lots of love and blessings.” Another congratulated the couple, saying, “God bless the little baby girl.”

Apart from fans, many of Ishita and Vatsal’s industry friends extended warm wishes. From Kishwer Merchant, Sunayna Fozdar and Ridhima Pandit to Tanvi Thakker, wishes from many celebrities poured in.

For the unversed, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in 2017 after dating for some time. They embraced parenthood for the first time in 2023 when they welcomed a baby boy, whom they have lovingly named Vaayu. Their love story is no less than a fairytale. The duo met when they were working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. Ishita and Vatsal are one of the most adored duos in the showbiz world and enjoy a massive number of followers. On the work front, Ishita was last seen in Drishyam 2. Meanwhile, Vatsal was last seen in Adipurush.

