BLACKPINK’s Rosé to collab with Alex Warren? All clues point to her featuring in You’ll Be Alright, Kid album

Social media is abuzz with speculation as Alex Warren, the singer-songwriter known for his hit track Ordinary, appears to have teased a high-profile collaboration. The mystery feature is believed to be part of Chapter 2 of his debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid. While the artist hasn’t named names, listeners are convinced they’ve identified the voice: BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

Advertisement

A surprise collab in the works?

In a recent reel shared across his Instagram and TikTok accounts, Warren can be seen lip-syncing to an unreleased track. In a now-viral video, he passionately sings along to a duet. A female voice joins in, soft yet powerful, with a tone and vocal color unmistakably similar to Rosé’s.

He wrote on the video, "You will NEVER guess who's featuring on this song…" But it seems fans did guess, and they didn't hesitate to flood the comments with one name: Rosé.

Clues and easter eggs

The teaser clip wasn't the only breadcrumb Warren dropped. Over on Instagram Stories, he posted a photo of himself from the American Music Awards 2025. While the image at first seemed irrelevant, eagle-eyed fans zoomed in and spotted something unusual: a name tag on his suit lapel that clearly read 'ROSE.'

This subtle but intentional detail added more fuel to the theory. The placement of the tag, paired with the timing of the teaser, seemed to be a clever Easter egg. It becomes a playful nod to fans that their suspicions might not be far off.

Advertisement

BLINKs do their research

As speculation grew, so did the list of clues. Fans quickly noticed that Warren had liked and reposted videos of fans guessing Rosé as the mystery voice. Even more intriguingly, several people believed to be part of Rosé’s circle, possibly stylists or staff, have also liked the teaser video.

Though no one from either side has explicitly confirmed anything, the small online interactions have only strengthened the belief that something big is coming.

So… is it really Rosé?

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet by either Rosé or Alex Warren, the mounting clues are hard to ignore. There’s a growing list of hints: from the vocal resemblance and the AMAs name tag to the supportive social media activity and Alex’s playful reposts. Fans are now holding out hope that the big reveal is just days away.

Moreover, You’ll Be Alright, Kid Chapter 2 is scheduled to drop soon, on July 18, 2025. Now, all eyes (and ears) are on Alex Warren and his mystery collaborator.

Advertisement

Are you excited for Rosé x Alex Warren collab? Rumors are swirling that BLACKPINK’s Rosé might be the surprise feature on Alex Warren’s upcoming album You’ll Be Alright, Kid Chapter 2! So, tell us how hyped are you? Vote below! YES!! Rosé + Alex is the collab I never knew I needed I’m cautiously excited Not sure yet, waiting for official confirmation Nah, not really interested

ALSO READ: Why is BLACKPINK's Rosé being called 'cringe' over remark on favorite One Direction member? Idol's comment backfires