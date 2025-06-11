Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 11, 2025 Episode Written Update: Armaan calls Abhira after Maira's disappearance, here's WHY

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 11, 2025 Episode Written Update: Abhira, Kaveri and Vidya find Maira in a carton. Abhira gets emotional to see Maira. Armaan and Geetanjali continue to find Abhira. Abhira asks Maira if she is hurt, but the latter tells her that she got scared after seeing the goons. She recalls the emotional moment of losing Pookie. Abhira asks Maira the name of her father, but she doesn't share it with her as she thinks Armaan will take her to Mount Abu.

Maira then gives the wrong number to Geetanjali to Abhira as she thinks she and Armaan will take her home. Kaveri and Maira get into a small argument and Abhira decides to take Maira to the fair to find her parents. She then decides to take Maira to their house. Meanwhile, Armaan and Geetanjali reach the police station to lodge a complaint about Maira's disapperance. Armaan gets into an argument with the cop. The cop decides to lock up Armaan, however, Geetanjali apologizes.

Abhira calls the organizers and informs them about Maira being with them. Kaveri, Vidya go home with Abhira and Maira. The cop advises Armaan and Geetanjali to look for Maira at the fair. Armaan gets a call from an unknown number. Armaan answers, and organizers inform him about Maira. Maira reaches Abhira's home but creates chaos at their house.

Abhira gets a call from an unknown number. It is Armaan, but she is unable to answer because of Maira's chaos. Armaan panics. The cop informs him that he will lodge the FIR after he fails to find Maira. Armaan gets extremely worried. Maira sees Abhira's 7 gifts for Pookie. As she sees this, she asks Abhira why Pookie hasn't opened the gifts.

Maira decides to open Pookie's gifts, but Abhira doesn't allow her. When Abhira asks her if she is hungry, Maira informs her that she had food at the fair. Abhira tells Maira that her father is irresponsible for feeding junk food at the fair. Maira defends Armaan. Abhira thinks how their daughter would have also protected Armaan like Maira was doing.

Armaan decides to find Maira and calls a friend. Anshuman expresses his anger over Krish while talking to Tanya. Tanya defends Krish. Anshuman states that Krish is at fault, but Tanya disagrees. He praises Abhira, Kaveri and Vidya and tells Tanya that maybe Krish is good with her because her brother is rich.

Armaan finds Abhira's address through a friend. He tells Geetanjali that he is grateful to the people to kept Maira safe. He leaves to visit Abhira's house. Maira lies to Abhira that Geetanjali is her mother. Maira enjoys Abhira, Kaveri and Vidya's company. Maira describes Armaan's facial features, and Vidya, Kaveri and Abhira think of Armaan. The episode ends.

