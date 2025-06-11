Anupamaa June 11, 2025 Episode Written Update: Raahi blames Anupama for destroying her life, leaves latter in shock

Anupamaa June 11, 2025 Episode Written Update: Raahi questions Anupama for leaving her after their fight. Anupama apologises and extends birthday wishes to Raahi. Both get happy as they meet after a long time and express joy about meeting each other. Anupama informs Raahi that she wanted to meet her on her birthday, and it happened. Anupama and Raahi get emotional about their reunion. Raahi requests Anupama to come with her to her home and tells her that she will tell everyone that it was not her fault.

Anupama's dream breaks. As she hugs Raahi and gets emotional about seeing her, Raahi pushes her away, leaving her in shock. Raahi tells Anupama that she is not happy to meet her. Meanwhile, Raahi lashes out at Anupama and blames her for spoiling her happiness. She tells Anupama that she has spoiled her life, and everyone is accusing her of what the latter did. Raahi accuses Anupama of Aryan's murder and questions her existence.

Raahi breaks down. Anupama tries to console her, but the latter gets emotional. Raahi tells Anupama how she has been tolerating a lot after she eloped to Mumbai.

Prarthana gets emotional after the doctor informs her that she might be pregnant. She worries about the results as she doesn't want to continue her marriage with Gautam. Kinjal consoles her. Gautam, who was spying on her, learned that Prarthana is visiting a gynaecologist.

Raahi informs Anupama that Parag is broken and doesn't visit the company, Khyati is angry with her, Maahi is sad, Vasundhara always lives in her room, Prem is focusing on the business and has forgotten his dreams. Raahi blames Anupama for spoiling everyone's lives. Prem is on call with Maahi, and the latter keeps him busy on the call.

Raahi warns Anupama to stay away from her family as she is happy with Prem and wants her family to be together. She tells Anupama that everyone is happy without her, and both families are happy. Raahi warns Anupama not to interfere again in their life. Anupama informs Raahi that she won't give her problem and apologises to her.

When Raahi refuses to call her mother, Anupama breaks down. She asks Anupama to leave and not meet Prem. Anupama leaves. She hides behind a dustbin and gets emotional seeing Raahi and Prem together. She takes their picture. Raahi and Prem take a taxi and leave. She sees Raahi throw the roses she gave them and gets sad. The episode ends.

